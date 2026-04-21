Carlos Cortes goes 4 for 5 with a homer and the Athletics beat the Mariners 6-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Cortes, Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers each hit a solo homer, and the Athletics overcame an…

SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Cortes, Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers each hit a solo homer, and the Athletics overcame an early three-run deficit to defeat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Monday night.

Cortes went 4 for 5 with a home run in the fourth inning that trimmed Seattle’s lead to 3-1. Kurtz and Langeliers hit back-to-back shots in the sixth to chase starter Emerson Hancock with the score tied at 3.

Max Muncy put the Athletics ahead 4-3 in the eighth on a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and no outs. Lawrence Butler added a two-run single to make it 6-3.

The Athletics took sole possession of first place in the AL West.

A’s starter J.T. Ginn struck out six in 5 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and three runs. Hogan Harris (2-0) fanned two in 1 2/3 hitless innings to earn the win, and Joel Kuhnel worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Kuhnel gave up an RBI double to Leo Rivas but got Cal Raleigh to pop up to shallow right field with a runner on second to end it.

Hancock permitted seven hits over five-plus innings. Casey Legumina (0-1) took the loss after giving up three runs in the eighth.

Josh Naylor went 3 for 4 with an RBI double for Seattle, and Raleigh hit his third home run of the season. Raleigh’s 156th career homer tied Raúl Ibañez for eighth in franchise history.

Dominic Canzone also hit his third homer for the Mariners. Julio Rodríguez reached base safely for a 17th consecutive game and scored a run.

Up next

The second of 13 meetings between the Mariners and Athletics this season is scheduled for Tuesday, with Seattle RHP Luis Castillo facing LHP Jacob Lopez, who will be making his fifth start.

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