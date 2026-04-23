Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winning Boosts for NBA Playoff Games Thursday

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All new users can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to lock in a massive analytical advantage ahead of the NBA playoffs tonight, including a fun Game 3 matchup between the Nuggets and the Timberwolves.







The specific purpose of this breakdown is to show you exactly how to claim this welcome offer—Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers—ahead of the NBA games today. Whether you are laying chalk on Denver or backing the underdog Timberwolves in Minneapolis tonight, this promotion provides incredible leverage for today’s action and any other NBA matchups taking place throughout this round of the playoffs this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double NBA Profits

Before we dive into the futures prices and consensus odds, let’s look at the mechanics of this top-tier welcome offer.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 23rd, 2026

This exclusive welcome offer is designed specifically for new Caesars customers looking to maximize their betting portfolio during the 2025 NBA Postseason. By claiming the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion, eligible users can instantly elevate their bankroll. Once you register and place a simple qualifying wager of just $1, your account is immediately credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens.

It does stand to reason that smart bettors will use these lucrative profit boosts to extract maximum value from tonight’s NBA slate. Whether you are building a correlated same-game parlay around the Denver Nuggets or taking a calculated flyer on a Minnesota Timberwolves prop, these ten tokens give you the opportunity to double the winnings on your next ten eligible wagers. With high-stakes postseason basketball on tap, this is a prime spot to squeeze the absolute most out of every ticket.

Use Caesars Sportsbook NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -2 (-110) / MIN +2 (-110) DEN -130 / MIN +110 O/U 234 (-110) New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK -1 (-110) / ATL +1 (-110) NYK -115 / ATL -105 O/U 216 (-110)

Odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 23, 2026.

When we talk about maximizing a promotional edge, we put a lot of stock in understanding your potential payouts. If you apply a profit boost token to a $25 wager on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite—the Denver Nuggets at -130—you would normally win $19.23 in profit, but the boost doubles that return. Prefer hunting for a longshot or underdog? A $25 bet on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +110 normally nets $27.50 in profit. Meanwhile, a standard $25 spread wager at the typical consensus odds of -110 yields $22.73. Applying your welcome offer effectively doubles these exact winnings, shifting the math heavily in your favor.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you unlock your profit boosts before tip-off tonight:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars app to your compatible mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register your new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is critical that you input the promo code WTOPDYW to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a deposit using one of the available secure methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more to activate the offer.

Once your initial $1 qualifying wager is placed, your account will instantly be credited with ten (10) 100% profit boosts. With your profit boosts safely in hand, you are ready to double your winnings on your next ten eligible wagers as the Nuggets and Timberwolves battle it out in the 2025 NBA Postseason.