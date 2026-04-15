Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Warriors-Clippers, NBA, MLB Games

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As the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament tips off with a high-stakes matchups between the Magic vs. 76ers and Warriors vs. Clippers, there is no better time to unlock the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW.







This promo code allows you to bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 wagers. Whether you are hunting for value on tonight’s showdown in Philadelphia or looking ahead to spot a longshot in the rest of the playoffs, this generous bonus can be used for today’s matchups as well as any NBA playoff game over the next week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double NBA Winnings

Before the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers tip off their Play-In Tournament matchup, claiming your exclusive sportsbook bonus is straightforward. Review the details below to unlock the latest welcome offer before the action begins and the consensus odds start to shift.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 15th, 2026

After applying the promo code WTOPDYW, you can turn your full analytical attention to this critical postseason clash. These profit boosts offer a fantastic way to elevate your NBA Play-In Tournament experience, allowing you to manipulate standard payouts and find true market inefficiencies.

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview

For new Caesars customers looking to get in on the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament action, we put a lot of stock into welcome offers that provide genuine, tangible value. By simply registering and placing a qualifying wager of just $1, you will unlock the opportunity to Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. It is an ideal way to build your bankroll ahead of tonight’s high-stakes clash between the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Once your initial $1 bet is placed, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens. You can immediately apply these tokens across the current NBA slate to effectively double your potential payouts on eligible markets. Whether you are backing the 76ers to defend their home floor or expecting the Magic to pull off an upset this April 15, these tokens give you ten distinct opportunities to maximize your returns during this critical stretch of the basketball calendar.

Use Caesars NBA Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers ORL +105 / PHI -125 ORL +2 (-110) / PHI -2 (-110) O/U 222.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors @ LA Clippers GSW +175 / LAC -210 GSW +5.5 (-105) / LAC -5.5 (-115) O/U 221.5 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 15, 2026.

When breaking down the math, the value becomes obvious. If you apply your maximum $25 qualifying wager to today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the LA Clippers (-210), a winning ticket typically yields $11.90 in profit. On the flip side, looking for a longshot payout with a $25 bet on today’s heaviest underdog, the Golden State Warriors (+175), would return a substantial $43.75 in profit.

Meanwhile, a typical spread bet at standard -110 odds—such as backing the Philadelphia 76ers to cover their -2 handicap—generates $22.73 in profit on a $25 stake. Thanks to the Caesars welcome offer, the potential profit margins on all of these eligible wagers are effectively doubled, turning standard pricing into massive value.

How to Sign Up With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started with your new sportsbook account before the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers tip off is a seamless process. Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome offer ahead of the NBA Play-In Tournament action:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a deposit using one of the sportsbook’s available secure methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the matchup in Philadelphia—or any other eligible event on the board.

Once you have successfully registered and placed that initial $1 qualifying bet, your account will automatically receive ten 100% profit boosts. You are then fully equipped to hunt for value and maximize your potential payouts throughout the rest of the 2025 Play-In Tournament bracket.