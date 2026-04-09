Buffalo plays Columbus following Benson’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (39-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (48-23-8, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Thursday,…

Columbus Blue Jackets (39-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (48-23-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -128, Blue Jackets +106; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Zachary Benson scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-3 win over the New York Rangers.

Buffalo has gone 25-10-4 in home games and 48-23-8 overall. The Sabres have committed 304 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

Columbus has a 19-16-4 record in road games and a 39-27-12 record overall. The Blue Jackets are 14-6-3 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has scored 38 goals with 41 assists for the Sabres. Bowen Byram has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 26 goals and 39 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: out (arm), Alex Lyon: day to day (undisclosed), Justin Danforth: out (lower body), Noah Ostlund: day to day (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee), Mathieu Olivier: out (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov: out (hand), Damon Severson: out for season (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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