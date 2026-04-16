Bryce Elder pitching like an All-Star again for the Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Elder is pitching like an All-Star again. Considered the weak link in the Atlanta rotation coming…

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Elder is pitching like an All-Star again.

Considered the weak link in the Atlanta rotation coming into the season, Elder has turned in four dominating starts to rekindle memories of his surprising 2023 season.

Elder hurled scoreless ball into the sixth inning on Wednesday night, leading the Braves to a 6-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.

“This feels a little more complete,” the 26-year-old right-hander said. “I have more weapons. We’ll just try to keep it going.”

Elder was a huge surprise for the Braves three years ago, earning an All-Star berth in his first full season while going 12-4.

But he struggled mightily the last two seasons while bouncing back and forth between the majors and Triple-A Gwinnett. His ERA soared to 6.52 while making just 10 big league starts in 2024, followed by an 8-11 mark with a 5.30 ERA a year ago.

Elder might’ve been done in Atlanta if not for a rash of injuries that ravaged the starting rotation, allowing him to claim the fourth slot in a makeshift group as the Braves wrapped up spring training.

His performance over four starts — a 2-1 record with a 0.77 ERA — has manager Walt Weiss feeling good about his chances of remaining the rotation even when ailing pitchers such as Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach return to the mound.

“He’s in a really good place,” Weiss said of Elder.

He believes the Texan is a more complete pitcher than he was in ’23, with a diverse arsenal that helps him get by with a fastball in the low 90 mph range.

Elder has paired an improved slider with a change-up and three different fastballs — a two-seamer, a four-seamer and a cutter — to keep hitters off balance. Despite the lack of overpowering stuff, he has 23 strikeouts in 23 1-3 innings.

“All his stuff has really picked up,” Weiss said. “He’s throwing the ball really well.”

Elder doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself. Better than almost anyone, he knows how quickly things can change. This time, he wants to show a bit of staying power.

“I’ve had a lot of good runs and I’ve had a lot bad runs,” Elder said. “More than anything, I’m just trying to treat it like one day at a time. Just keep my stuff crisp, keep my work right, and whatever happens that day is what happens.”

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