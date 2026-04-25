Brown and the Celtics visit Philadelphia with 2-1 series lead

Boston Celtics (56-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Sunday, 7…

Boston Celtics (56-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -7.5; over/under is 213.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last meeting 108-100 on Friday, led by 25 points from Jaylen Brown. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 31.

The 76ers are 27-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 43.6 rebounds. Andre Drummond leads the 76ers with 8.4 boards.

The Celtics have gone 36-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Neemias Queta averaging 3.0.

The 76ers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.2%). The Celtics are shooting 46.7% from the field, which equals what the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Grimes is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 24.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points and 5.4 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 119.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (abdomen).

Celtics: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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