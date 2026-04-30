Brewers take on the Diamondbacks with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-14, fourth in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday, 1:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-14, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka (4-0, 2.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 3.77 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -125, Diamondbacks +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee is 9-8 at home and 15-14 overall. The Brewers have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.84.

Arizona has a 16-13 record overall and a 7-7 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 10-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez is third on the Brewers with eight extra base hits (two doubles, a triple and five home runs). Brice Turang is 10 for 36 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has six doubles, four triples, four home runs and 18 RBIs while hitting .284 for the Diamondbacks. Ildemaro Vargas is 14 for 39 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .282 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (back), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Zac Gallen: day-to-day (shoulder), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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