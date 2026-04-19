Brewers take 4-game win streak into matchup with the Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers (12-8, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (9-12, second in the NL East) Miami; Sunday, 1:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (12-8, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (9-12, second in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (1-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -120, Marlins +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 7-5 at home and 9-12 overall. The Marlins have gone 6-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 12-8 record overall and a 5-3 record on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .373 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks leads the Marlins with four home runs while slugging .531. Connor Norby is 13 for 36 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has five doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 13 for 42 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .258 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

Brewers: 4-6, .194 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Graham Pauley: day-to-day (oblique), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Craig Yoho: 15-Day IL (calf), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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