Brewers face the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-13, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-13, fourth in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-13, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-13, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 2.89 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Sproat (0-1, 6.45 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -120, Diamondbacks +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Milwaukee has a 9-7 record in home games and a 15-13 record overall. The Brewers have a 13-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona is 6-7 in road games and 15-13 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .250, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has four home runs, 22 walks and 18 RBIs while hitting .271 for the Brewers. Jake Bauers is 12 for 39 with three doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has three doubles, three triples, a home run and six RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Ildemaro Vargas is 14 for 39 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .280 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Craig Yoho: 15-Day IL (calf), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: day-to-day (ankle), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (back), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Zac Gallen: day-to-day (shoulder), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.