Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff undergoing testing after velocity drops in abbreviated start

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff was undergoing tests Thursday to determine what led to the drop in velocity…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff was undergoing tests Thursday to determine what led to the drop in velocity that caused him to leave his start against Arizona during the second inning.

The two-time All-Star right-hander threw 21 pitches, and none of them exceeded 86.9 mph. The average velocity of his fastball was 85.4 mph, well below his season average of 92.5.

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said the Brewers will wait before determining whether Woodruff needs to go on the injured list. Woodruff wasn’t available to speak with reporters after the team’s 13-1 victory over the Diamondbacks because he was getting an MRI.

“He doesn’t feel like he’s injured,” Murphy said. “He said, ‘My arm’s dead. Nothing’s coming out.’ I think we just have to be really cautious here.”

After allowing a one-out single to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Woodruff had a 1-0 count on Nolan Arenado when Brewers coaches and athletic training staff went to the mound to check on him. Woodruff exited and Grant Anderson came out of the bullpen and struck out Arenado and Alek Thomas to end the inning.

“We’ve seen it where his velocity’s down early and then it climbs,” Murphy said. “We were waiting to see if in the second inning, if it climbed. But it was as low as it’s ever been. We think maybe with some rest, he can build back up. People go through stuff like this. Hopefully he’s solid and there’s no injury there.”

The 33-year-old Woodruff has a history of injuries in recent seasons.

He missed last year’s postseason with a lat strain and had spent much of spring training working his way back, though he managed to avoid opening the season on the injured list.

Woodruff underwent shoulder surgery after the 2023 season and didn’t pitch at all in 2024, but he returned midway through last season and went 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts. His fastball had averaged about 96 mph as recently as 2023.

He is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA in six starts this year. He didn’t allow any runs and struck out two batters Thursday even while dealing with his lack of velocity.

“He’s a command pitcher,” Brewers catcher William Contreras said through interpreter Daniel de Mondesert. “This is a guy that knows where he’s putting the ball, whether he’s healthy or whether he’s not so healthy. Tremendous credit (to) him to go out there and compete. It’s the Big Woo that we all know. Regardless of what he has, he’s going to go out there and pitch.”

Woodruff has spent his entire career with Milwaukee, and he accepted a $22,025,000 qualifying offer to stay with the Brewers this season rather than pursue free agency. He owns a 55-29 record.

His 3.13 career ERA heading into Thursday’s game was the best in Brewers history for anyone with at least 500 innings.

“We’re going to get him checked out,” Murphy said. “We’re going to get him tested. We’re going to get him everything he needs just in case, with his history.”

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