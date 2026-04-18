Brewers aim to keep win streak alive against the Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers (11-8, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (9-11, second in the NL East) Miami; Saturday, 4:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (11-8, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (9-11, second in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 2.67 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -113, Brewers -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 9-11 record overall and a 7-4 record in home games. Marlins hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee has gone 4-3 on the road and 11-8 overall. The Brewers have hit 18 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks has two doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs while hitting .300 for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 14 for 39 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs for the Brewers. Jake Bauers is 9 for 30 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

Brewers: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Graham Pauley: day-to-day (oblique), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Craig Yoho: 15-Day IL (calf), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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