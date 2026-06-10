Suspended Phillies OF Johan Rojas needs elbow surgery, will be out until spring training

TORONTO (AP) — Suspended Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow…

TORONTO (AP) — Suspended Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow and will be sidelined until spring training.

The Phillies said Wednesday that Rojas felt pain while ramping up to return from the 80-game suspension he received in March following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

Rojas, 25, would have been eligible to return June 25.

Rojas hit .224 with one homer, 18 RBIs and 12 stolen bases for the Phillies last season. He was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 1 and didn’t play for Philadelphia during the remainder of the season.

Rojas went 3 for 15 with one RBI in spring training this year. He had been slated to play for the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic, but was dropped ahead of the tournament.

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