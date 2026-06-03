3-time Cy Young winner Scherzer fans Schwarber to become 11th pitcher with 3,500 strikeouts

TORONTO (AP) — Max Scherzer came off the injured list and promptly reached another milestone. The Toronto pitcher reached 3,500…

TORONTO (AP) — Max Scherzer came off the injured list and promptly reached another milestone.

The Toronto pitcher reached 3,500 strikeouts when he caught Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber looking at an 86 mph change up to begin the game Wednesday night.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, Scherzer is the 11th pitcher in big league history with 3,500 strikeouts. Walter Johnson (3,509) is 10th on baseball’s career list.

Scherzer’s former teammate Justin Verlander (3,554) is the only other active pitcher to reach the mark.

Scherzer added to his tally by striking out Trea Turner, but Bryce Harper followed with a home run that bounced off the top of the wall in left wall and went out. Scherzer has allowed eight home runs this season.

Toronto activated Scherzer off the 15-day injured list (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation) before the game. He hadn’t pitched since allowing seven runs in 2 1/3 innings against Cleveland on April 24.

Right-hander Connor Seabold was designated for assignment.

Scherzer returned to the reigning American League champions in February, signing a $3 million, one-year contract. He has completed the third inning just twice in five starts.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.