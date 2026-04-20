Boston hosts Philadelphia with 1-0 series lead

Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (56-26, second in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Tuesday, 7…

Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (56-26, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -13.5; over/under is 216.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last matchup 123-91 on Sunday, led by 26 points from Jaylen Brown. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 21.

The Celtics have gone 10-6 against division opponents. Boston is third in the league averaging 15.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.7% from downtown. Derrick White leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The 76ers are 27-25 in conference play. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16.9 fast break points per game led by VJ Edgecombe averaging 8.0.

The Celtics are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers score 8.7 more points per game (115.9) than the Celtics give up (107.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Pritchard is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 20.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the 76ers. Paul George is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 121.0 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (abdomen).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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