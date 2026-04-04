Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP100: Get $100 Bonus for Arizona-Michigan, Final Four Games

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The Boom Sports promo code WTOP100 gives new customers the opportunity to use a risk-free entry. Use this welcome offer on both of the Final Four games Saturday between Illinois-UConn and Arizona-Michigan to get your account started.



New users who apply this promo code will have a $100 risk-free entry. A loss will trigger a bonus refund, which means you essentially have two chances to win big with your first entry on Boom sports, giving you plenty of ammo for the Final Four.

Start by creating an entry with the classic Pick’Em game. Make 2-8 picks on player stats, such as points and rebounds for any of your favorite players taking the hardwood for the Final Four Saturday. You’ll also be able to play other fantasy games, such as Pick & Spin, Boom Bingo and Squad Ride. Boom Bingo is the newest game that gives users a shot at winning up to 500X.

Register with the Boom Sports promo code WTOP100 and begin with a $100 risk-free entry.

Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP100 for Final Four Bonus

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP100 Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Free Picks, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 4th, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward welcome offer that all new users can use for the Final Four on Saturday. Start with this risk-free entry on either of the Final Four games today, starting around 6 p.m. ET, and a winning entry will bring home straight cash, while a losing entry will redeem your stake back in bonuses.

So, anyone who loses on this initial pick will receive up to $100 back in bonuses. Think of this risk-free entry as a safety net. New players will have a chance to get a feel for the Boom app. With so much going on this week, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this risk-free entry.

Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP100: How to Sign Up

Creating a new account on Boom is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, new players won’t even need to input a promo code to unlock this offer. Instead, simply follow this step-by-step guide to get in on the action:

Head to the app and use the promo code WTOP100.

Fill out the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Start with a $100 risk-free entry on the the Final Four Saturday

Any losses on the risk-free entry will be offset with up to $100 in bonuses.

Final Four Preview via Boom Sports

The final four teams left in the NCAA Tournament means we have three total games left in March Madness, two on Saturday for the Final Four and then the National Championship on Monday night.

As for the two games on Saturday for the Final Four, here is the schedule:

Illinois vs. UConn, 6:10 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Arizona, 8:50 p.m. ET

Use Boom Sports to place your favorite player prop entries for these games, and use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP100 to get started.