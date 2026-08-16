Diamondbacks aim to sweep 3-game series against the Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks (66-58, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-50, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35…

Arizona Diamondbacks (66-58, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-50, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka (8-3, 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (8-7, 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -128, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves play in the last game of a three-game series. The Diamondbacks will sweep the series with a victory.

Atlanta has a 73-50 record overall and a 41-23 record in home games. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

Arizona has a 66-58 record overall and a 30-31 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 47-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 30 doubles and 35 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 11 for 41 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 42 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Nolan Arenado is 9 for 39 with a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .273 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (knee), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zac Gallen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.