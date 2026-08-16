Paris Saint-Germain strengthens its attack further by signing winger Mika Godts from Ajax

PARIS (AP) — Champions League titleholder Paris Saint-Germain strengthened its attack even further by signing left winger Mika Godts from…

PARIS (AP) — Champions League titleholder Paris Saint-Germain strengthened its attack even further by signing left winger Mika Godts from Dutch club Ajax on a five-year deal.

PSG announced the transfer late on Saturday without giving any financial details. Sports daily L’Equipe estimated the fee to be 55 million euros ($64 million) including bonuses.

It was the second signing of the day after Spain’s World Cup-winning forward Ferran Torres joined from Barcelona for a reported fee of 50 million euros.

The 21-year-old Godts came through the youth ranks at Anderlecht before joining Genk and then Ajax. He played for the Amsterdam-based club’s highly rated youth team, Jong Ajax, before breaking into the senior side.

In his first full season, the right-footer scored eight goals in 47 matches overall and made an impression in the Europa League. Last season, he stepped up a level with 17 goals and 15 assists in 44 matches and broke into the Belgium side.

“I can’t wait to pull on this (PSG) shirt and experience the Parc des Princes and its supporters,” Godts said. “I’ll give my all on the pitch to repay the faith placed in me.”

How much playing time he gets remains to be seen, however, given how strong PSG’s attack is.

The arrival of Torres followed the summer signing of France winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco.

The three new recruits join an attack already featuring Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, France forwards Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola — who is linked with a move to Liverpool — and Georgia star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Dembélé set up Doué for PSG’s winner against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

It was the first of a possible six trophies this season for PSG, which faced French Cup winner Lens later on Sunday in the Trophée des Champions — a match between last season’s league and cup winners.

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