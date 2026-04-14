Blues and Penguins face off for out-of-conference matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-24-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (35-33-12, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Tuesday, 9:30…

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-24-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (35-33-12, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -135, Penguins +113; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues play the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup.

St. Louis has gone 19-14-7 at home and 35-33-12 overall. The Blues have a 28-10-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

Pittsburgh is 41-24-16 overall and 21-11-8 in road games. The Penguins rank third in NHL play with 285 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Penguins won 6-3 in the last meeting. Bryan Rust led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has scored 22 goals with 37 assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has 15 goals and 51 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has scored nine goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Penguins: Anthony Mantha: day to day (lower-body), Ben Kindel: day to day (upper-body), Connor Clifton: day to day (upper-body), Filip Hallander: out (leg), Blake Lizotte: out (upper-body), Noel Acciari: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Shea: day to day (upper-body), Connor Dewar: out (lower body), Caleb Jones: out for season (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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