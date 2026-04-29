Blue Jays activate veteran George Springer off injured list, designate Eloy Jiménez for assignment

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays activated designated hitter George Springer off the 10-day injured list Wednesday after the…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays activated designated hitter George Springer off the 10-day injured list Wednesday after the four-time All-Star missed 15 games because of a fractured left big toe.

Eloy Jiménez was designated for assignment.

Springer wasn’t in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox but came on as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. He lined an RBI single to center on the first pitch he saw from Boston left-hander Jovani Morán. The hit gave Toronto a 6-1 lead.

It was Springer’s first plate appearance since an April 11 game against Minnesota, when he fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning. Springer completed his at-bat, grounding out to third base, but was later replaced by Myles Straw.

Toronto’s leadoff hitter, the veteran Springer came in batting .185 with two home runs and six RBIs. He was a big part of Toronto’s run to Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, hitting .309 with 32 homers and 84 RBIs in the regular season and the decisive homer in Game 7 of the ALCS against Seattle.

The MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer is in the final season of a $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays.

Jiménez, a Silver Slugger with the White Sox in 2020, hit .290 with no homers and three RBIs in 12 games with Toronto. All of his nine hits were singles.

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