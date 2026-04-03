Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson has season-ending shoulder surgery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery on Thursday.

Severson was injured during the third period at Montreal on March 26 after taking a shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Canadiens forward Zachary Bolduc.

Severson had eight goals and 32 points in 71 games this season. He is third on the Blue Jackets in average ice time (21:04) and second among defensemen in assists (24) and points.

Columbus has lost five straight and is tied with Detroit and Ottawa for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with six games remaining.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.