Blackhawks host the Blues after Frondell’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (33-33-12, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (28-37-14, in the Central Division) Chicago; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

St. Louis Blues (33-33-12, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (28-37-14, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the St. Louis Blues after Anton Frondell scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Chicago has a 28-37-14 record overall and an 11-7-7 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have a 9-13-6 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

St. Louis is 7-16-0 against the Central Division and 33-33-12 overall. The Blues have a 26-10-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won the last matchup 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Nazar has 15 goals and 26 assists for the Blackhawks. Nick Lardis has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 22 goals and 36 assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has scored five goals with nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Artyom Levshunov: out for season (hand), Oliver Moore: out (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out for season (upper-body).

Blues: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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