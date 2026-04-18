Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Picks Saturday

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The NBA Postseason is underway, and new players can leverage an exclusive welcome offer from Betr on playoff picks Saturday. By utilizing our Betr promo code WTOP, first-time users unlock a compelling risk-mitigation tool: two no-sweat entries of up to $100 each, plus a complimentary free pick. This offer is also available for Saturday MLB picks as well.







If either of your initial entries fails to hit, Betr refunds your entry fee in Betr Bucks, capping at a maximum of $200 total. Whether you are analyzing today’s scheduled 01:30 PM MDT clash at Ball Arena or evaluating other NBA matchups happening throughout the week, this offer provides a calculated, mathematically sound entry point into the action.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs

Before the visiting Timberwolves and the hometown Nuggets hit the hardwood, locking in this promotion ensures you are capitalized for every crucial possession. Make sure to claim your bonus and submit your predictions before the 19,520-seat Ball Arena in Denver, CO fills up for this highly anticipated April 18 matchup.

The Betr welcome offer is structurally designed for new customers who meet regional age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. By registering an account, first-time players claim two no-sweat entries to deploy on the hardwood. The mechanics are straightforward: if either of your initial entries loses, the platform provides a safety net, refunding your entry fee as Betr Bucks up to a combined maximum of $200. Furthermore, new users secure a complimentary free pick to immediately initiate their 2025 NBA Postseason strategy.

How to Activate Your Betr Promo Code

Getting started before tip-off is a streamlined process. Follow these systematic steps to claim your welcome offer ahead of this April 18, 2026, postseason game:

Create an Account: Download the Betr app or access the web platform to register. You will need to input standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm geographic eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Betr promo code WTOP during registration. This exact code is required to successfully opt into the exclusive welcome offer. Unlock the Offer: Finalizing your account creation triggers the $200 total bonus value, distributed as two distinct no-sweat tokens (maximum $100 per entry). Place Your Entries: Deploy your tokens on the 01:30 PM MDT matchup at Ball Arena. You can target the Nuggets, the Timberwolves, or utilize the player prop projections outlined above. Receive Your Betr Bucks: These tokens function as a mathematical safety net. If either of your initial entries fails, you receive a full refund of your entry fee in Betr Bucks (capped at $200 total), preserving your bankroll for future NBA matchups.

Be sure to finalize your registration and lock in your predictions before the national broadcast begins on Amazon Prime Video.