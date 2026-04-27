Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Pistons-Magic Game 4, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Betr Promo Code WTOP For $200 No-Sweat Offer

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed April 27th, 2026

Use Your Betr NBA Promo Tonight On Pistons vs. Magic

Player Points Over/Under Prop Cade Cunningham 27.5 Paolo Banchero 20.5 Desmond Bane 20.5 Franz Wagner 17.5 Tobias Harris 15.5 Jalen Duren 14.5 Jalen Suggs 13.5

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Create an Account: Click here to register as a new user. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is strictly required that you input the promo code WTOP to become eligible for the offer. Unlock Your Tokens: Successfully registering your account with the promo code will trigger your $200 in total bonus value. This welcome package is distributed as two separate tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. Make Your Picks: Apply your tokens to your predictions for tonight’s game. If either of your initial entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200.