BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB Saturday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of BetMGM promo code TOP1500 ahead of Saturday’s action. Secure a $1,500 first bet on the NBA Playoffs or any other sport this weekend. New players who register with promo code TOP150 will be eligible for a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV only). Click here to activate either offer.

These promos are opportunities for basketball fans to go all in on the NBA Playoffs. There is no shortage of options out there between the NBA, MLB, NHL and more. Let’s take a closer look at the details of these offers on BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet

Review the details below to find the correct BetMGM bonus code for your location:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On April 25, 2026

New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can trigger a special “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To qualify, simply place a $10 moneyline or spread wager on the game; if your initial bet wins, you will be rewarded with $150 in bonus bets. Note that the $1,500 first bet is not available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

For new players in all other participating US states, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a generous $1,500 first bet. This promotion provides excellent security for your initial postseason wager. If your opening bet on the Timberwolves or Nuggets does not win, BetMGM will refund your stake up to $1,500 in the form of bonus bets, giving you a second chance to build your bankroll during the NBA playoffs.

Saturday NBA Playoff Preview, Odds

Here are the latest BetMGM odds and schedule for the upcoming NBA postseason slate:

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks Moneyline: Knicks -133 / Hawks +110 Spread: Knicks -2.5 (-102) / Hawks +2.5 (-118) Total: O/U 215.5

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline: Nuggets -120 / Timberwolves +100 Spread: Nuggets -1.5 (-110) / Timberwolves +1.5 (-110) Total: O/U 229.5



The schedule is anchored by a massive matchup featuring the Denver Nuggets heading into Minneapolis as slight 1.5-point road favorites. Denver’s offense runs through the elite production of Nikola Jokić, who is posting 25.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game this postseason, alongside Jamal Murray (25.3 PPG). They face a formidable Timberwolves squad averaging 112.3 points per game. Minnesota’s success may hinge on the injury report, as star guard Anthony Edwards (23.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG) is currently listed as day-to-day.

In the other marquee game, the New York Knicks travel to face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks enter as -2.5 favorites with a completely clean injury report. New York has been paced by Jalen Brunson’s stellar 27.7 points and 6.0 assists per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns has dominated the interior with a double-double average of 21.3 points and 11.0 rebounds. To secure the road win, the Knicks will need to contain Atlanta’s CJ McCollum, who is averaging an impressive 27.0 points per contest for a Hawks team generating 106.0 points per game.

Getting Started With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Claiming your promotional offer ahead of the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves game is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is set up and your bonus is successfully applied: