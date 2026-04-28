BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, 76ers-Celtics

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA postseason is heating up, and we’ve got a fantastic slate tonight featuring a massive Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics clash on ESPN. Before we lay down our hard-earned cash, let’s talk strategy and value. You can secure a serious bankroll boost here by using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 before tip-off.

Depending on your state, you’re looking at two great ways to play: bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” offer if their first wager wins, while players in most other legal states can grab a $1,500 first-bet offer that refunds a losing initial wager in bonus bets up to $1,500.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 for NBA Tuesday

Before Jayson Tatum and the Celtics take the floor against Joel Embiid’s 76ers, you need to make sure you’re properly bankrolled. Here’s a quick breakdown of exactly what to claim to get your sportsbook account ready for the action:

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 (if your bet wins) BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 28, 2026

Claim $1,500 First-Bet Offer or $150 Bonus

I always tell folks that a smart betting strategy starts with maximizing your welcome offers, and tonight’s BetMGM promo gives us a fantastic edge. For new users in most legal US states, the BetMGM promo code unlocks a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. Think of it as a safety net: if your initial wager doesn’t hit, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. It gives you a real chance to swing for the fences on an underdog moneyline or a juicy parlay.

Now, if you’re betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, the book gives you a specific BetMGM bonus code promotion instead. In these states, you’re locked into a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which triggers if your first $10 wager actually wins. It’s a great way to build up your bankroll early.

NBA Betting Odds: Spreads, Moneylines and Totals

There is nothing better than diving into the morning line and finding where the value hides. Here are the odds for tonight’s NBA playoff slate—perfect spots to use your BetMGM promo code:

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -11.5 (-111) | 76ers +11.5 (-109)

Celtics -11.5 (-111) | 76ers +11.5 (-109) Moneyline: Celtics -543 | 76ers +404

Celtics -543 | 76ers +404 Total: 213.5 (Over -109 / Under -113)

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -6.5 (-107) | Hawks +6.5 (-113)

Knicks -6.5 (-107) | Hawks +6.5 (-113) Moneyline: Knicks -255 | Hawks +208

Knicks -255 | Hawks +208 Total: 214.5 (Over -111 / Under -109)

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Spurs -11.5 (-112) | Trail Blazers +11.5 (-108)

Spurs -11.5 (-112) | Trail Blazers +11.5 (-108) Moneyline: Spurs -610 | Trail Blazers +445

Spurs -610 | Trail Blazers +445 Total: 216.5 (Over -109 / Under -110)

Let’s break down the handicapping for tonight’s marquee matchups based on what we’ve seen in the previous playoff games in these series. The 76ers at Celtics game is the obvious headliner. Boston has been an absolute wagon so far, posting a staggering 14.0 net rating while gobbling up 55.9% of the available rebounds. They’re pouring in 114.0 points per game, heavily driven by Jayson Tatum (24.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists).

Philadelphia is staring at a massive +11.5 underdog spread. If we are taking the points with Philly, we’re banking on a heroic effort from Joel Embiid (26.0 points, 10.0 rebounds) to keep this competitive. Honestly, with that safety net first-bet offer, looking at some alternate spreads here might be the smart play.

Meanwhile, in New York, we have the Hawks at Knicks. New York is laying 6.5 points, backed by an incredibly efficient offense putting up 110.2 points per game while holding opponents to just 104.0 points defensively. Jalen Brunson (25.5 points, 5.2 assists) and Karl-Anthony Towns (21.0 points, 10.8 rebounds) are rolling right now. Atlanta needs CJ McCollum (24.5 points per game) to get hot from outside to crack that stingy Knicks defense. I’m taking a hard look at the Knicks covering that -6.5 spread at home.

Steps for Using the BetMGM Promo Code

Ready to get off the sidelines and into tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers action? Getting your account set up is incredibly simple.

First, you’ll need to create a new account with BetMGM here. They’ll ask for standard personal information just to verify your identity and confirm you’re betting from a legal state.

During sign-up, you must enter the specific promotional code for your location. Getting this right is critical:

Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Use promo code TOP150 to lock in your state’s required “Bet $10, Get $150 if your bet wins” offer.

Use promo code to lock in your state’s required “Bet $10, Get $150 if your bet wins” offer. Bettors in all other participating states: Use promo code TOP1500 to trigger the $1,500 first-bet offer.

Finally, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure cashier methods. Once that deposit clears, your promotion is officially active. Now we’re perfectly positioned to dig into the board, place that first confident wager, and enjoy some tremendous NBA basketball tonight.

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