BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, NBA Playoff Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can lock in a $1,500 first bet by signing up with BetMGM promo code TOP1500. Sign up in select states with promo code TOP150 to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start signing up.

There is no shortage of options for sports fans this week. Start locking in bets on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. BetMGM Sportsbook should have something for every sports fan.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Score $1,500 First Bet

If you are gearing up for the postseason action between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, BetMGM provides two distinct ways to build your bankroll. New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can unlock a special “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. To claim this offer, simply register a new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 initial wager on any market, such as a moneyline pick for either Denver or Minnesota. If that bet wins, BetMGM rewards you with $150 in bonus bets to use throughout the rest of the NBA playoffs.

For basketball fans residing in all other eligible US states, BetMGM delivers a massive $1,500 first bet offer. This promotion acts as a generous safety net. If your first bet falls short, BetMGM completely refunds your stake up to $1,500 in the form of bonus bets, granting you a second chance to capitalize on the postseason.

Thursday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Before placing your wagers, it is essential to review the latest lines. Lock in the BetMGM bonus code and explore the betting markets for the upcoming NBA schedule:

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks Moneyline: Knicks -149 / Hawks +125 Spread: Knicks -2.5 (-115) / Hawks +2.5 (-105) Total: O/U 213.5 (-118 / -110)

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline: Celtics -238 / 76ers +195 Spread: Celtics -6.5 (-110) / 76ers +6.5 (-110) Total: O/U 212.5 (-105 / -115)

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline: Nuggets -250 / Timberwolves +200 Spread: Nuggets -6.5 (-110) / Timberwolves +6.5 (-110) Total: O/U 225.5 (-110 / -110)



A highly anticipated Eastern Conference clash features the Boston Celtics visiting the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers have listed star center Joel Embiid as probable as he recovers from surgery; he currently averages an imposing 29.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Guard Tyrese Maxey provides strong perimeter support, scoring 25.6 points per contest. They face a formidable Celtics squad led by Jaylen Brown (25.8 points per game) and Jayson Tatum, who continues to fill the stat sheet with 24.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.

Out West, the Denver Nuggets battle the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nikola Jokić is dominating the postseason with near triple-double averages of 25.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game. The Timberwolves face a tough test with star guard Anthony Edwards sidelined due to a knee injury, meaning Minnesota will lean heavily on Julius Randle (19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds) to shoulder the offensive load.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks take their prolific offense, averaging 113.4 points per game, on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks’ attack is fueled by Jalen Brunson’s impressive 28.2 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Activating BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Getting started and unlocking your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion before tip-off: