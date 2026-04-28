BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Blazers, MLB Games

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Sign up and redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim an exclusive welcome offer for a loaded sports night tonight across three NBA and NHL playoff games, along with a full slate of MLB regular season games.







Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a Bet $10, Get $150 bonus if their initial wager wins. Meanwhile, bettors in all other legal U.S. sports betting states (excluding NY) can take advantage of a $1,500 First-Bet Offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for $1,500 or $150 Bonus

Before the Trail Blazers and Spurs tip off, make sure you are equipped with the appropriate welcome offer for your location. Depending on the state you are betting from, you can activate one of two distinct promotions using the details outlined below:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 28th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500Details: Bet $10, Get $150 or Claim a $1,500 First Bet

For new users looking to extract value from tonight’s 09:30 PM EDT tip-off between the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs, your geographic location will dictate your approach to the board. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can unlock a special Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. To capitalize on this offer, simply register, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 wager on the game. If your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets added to your account, giving you the extra ammunition needed to hunt for a longshot or invest in futures prices for the rest of the NBA Postseason.

If you are betting from any other eligible US state, you have access to BetMGM’s premier $1,500 First Bet Offer. As you tune in to tonight’s action, you can place your initial wager with complete peace of mind. Should your first bet on the matchup lose, BetMGM will refund your entire stake—up to $1,500—in the form of bonus bets. It does stand to reason that this safety net provides an excellent opportunity to back a plus-money underdog or aggressively attack a consensus line.

NBA Odds, Preview Tonight via BetMGM

We’ve seen time and time again that situational context and late-season availability dictate the betting markets. Here is a look at the current BetMGM consensus odds for all of tonight’s NBA Postseason matchups:

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics Spread: BOS -11.5 (-110) | PHI +11.5 (-110) Moneyline: BOS -588 | PHI +425 Total (O/U): 213.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Spread: NYK -6.5 (-110) | ATL +6.5 (-110) Moneyline: NYK -278 | ATL +225 Total (O/U): 213.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs Spread: SAS -12.5 (-110) | POR +12.5 (-110) Moneyline: SAS -667 | POR +475 Total (O/U): 214.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)



Tonight’s schedule features a massive Game 5 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. The Celtics have been an absolute juggernaut this series, boasting a 14.0 Net Rating and hanging 114.0 points per game on opponents. Jaylen Brown (26.8 PPG) and Jayson Tatum (24.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 8.5 APG) continue to pace the Boston offense. Philadelphia hopes to keep pace behind Tyrese Maxey (25.8 PPG) and Joel Embiid (26.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG).

In another Eastern Conference clash with plenty of underlying value, the Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks. New York enters as a steady favorite with a solid 6.0 Net Rating, leaning heavily on the stellar play of Jalen Brunson (25.5 PPG, 5.2 APG) and the double-double presence of Karl-Anthony Towns (21.0 PPG, 10.8 RPG). They will be challenged by an Atlanta offense orchestrated by CJ McCollum, who is quietly putting up 24.5 points per night on an incredibly efficient 51.3% shooting from the floor in this playoff series.

Finally, the San Antonio Spurs are laying a heavy number against the Trail Blazers. Victor Wembanyama is altering the geometry of the court, averaging 22.3 points and a staggering 3.3 blocks per game for a Spurs squad holding a 10.8 Net Rating.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to exploit market inefficiencies in tonight’s NBA action? Activating your welcome offer before the Portland Trail Blazers tip off against the San Antonio Spurs is a streamlined process.

To get started, new users will need to create and register an account with standard personal information to verify their identity and location. During this registration step, be sure to input the appropriate promotional code for your state:

Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Use bonus code TOP150 to claim the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion.

Use bonus code to claim the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. Bettors in all other eligible states: Use bonus code TOP1500 to secure the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Once your account is successfully registered and the correct code is applied, the final step is to fund your bankroll. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure methods in order to activate the offer. As soon as your deposit clears, you are officially ready to lock in your qualifying wager and enjoy tonight’s 09:30 PM EDT matchups!