BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

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The NBA playoffs officially start today, and there are also a bunch of MLB games to dive into as well. It goes without saying that finding an edge is crucial this time of year, and you can unlock a massive advantage ahead of tip-off using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.







If you are a new user located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will receive a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. For new users in all other participating U.S. states, the $1,500 first-bet offer is your ticket to getting in on the action today.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, NHL, MLB Bonus

Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tip off their highly anticipated playoff clash on April 18, 2026, at 8:30 PM ET, eligible fans need to lock in their positions. Whether you’re eyeing the Lakers to defend their home court or the Rockets to pull off a statement road win, BetMGM has tailored welcome offers based on your location. It does stand to reason that smart bankroll management starts with leveraging the best available promotions.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 18th, 2026

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

If you’re betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code gives you the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus” offer—simply lay down a $10 wager on this Rockets vs. Lakers matchup, and if your ticket cashes, you walk away with an extra $150 in bonus bets.

For new users in all other legal U.S. sports betting states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, and excluding NY), the $1,500 first-bet offer is the consensus play. You can wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet, knowing that if your read on the game is off, BetMGM will refund your entire wager amount in bonus bets up to $1,500. It’s an ideal safety net for anyone looking to build a postseason bankroll or back a high-value longshot without sweating the immediate downside.

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Preview via BetMGM

The Houston Rockets will tip off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference First Round on April 18, 2026, at 8:30 PM ET. With both squads looking to dictate the pace of this opening postseason series and establish early dominance, the betting markets are already reflecting a highly competitive environment.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers Spread -5.5 (-105) +5.5 (-115) Moneyline -208 +170 Total Points Over 207.5 (-105) Under 207.5 (-115)

Odds as of April 18, 2026 from BetMGM.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

Getting off the sidelines and securing this value is a seamless process. To ensure your welcome offer is fully locked in before the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers tip off, simply follow these steps to claim your edge:

Sign Up: Create a new BetMGM account by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to safely verify your identity. Apply the Bonus Code: During the registration sequence, enter your region’s promo code. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use bonus code TOP150. Bettors registering from any other legal U.S. sports betting state should use bonus code TOP1500. Fund Your Account: Capitalize on the offer by making a first deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure cashier methods.

Once that initial deposit clears, your welcome promotion is active and ready to deploy. You are now perfectly positioned to scout the consensus odds, hunt for value, and place your first wager on this pivotal NBA postseason clash!