BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Magic-Pistons + NHL, MLB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New players looking to wager on tonight’s slate can lock in a fantastic welcome offer before tip-off. The BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 allows new users to approach the board with a fantastic bonus ahead of tonights NBA playoff games, with two offers available depending on what state you are located in.







Depending on your location, this promotion provides the perfect opportunity to build your bankroll. Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a “Bet $10, Get $150” deal that awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins. For bettors in all other legal online sports betting states, you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Postseason Betting

If you want to capitalize on tonight’s playoff matchup between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, taking advantage of the latest BetMGM promotions is the smartest play on the board. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and these introductory offers give you both flexibility and a mathematical safety net for your initial wagers.

Here is a breakdown of the current consensus offers available:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 29th, 2026

BetMGM Welcome Offer Overview: Maximizing Your Value

Before the Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic on April 29, 2026, understanding the exact mechanics of your state’s promotion is key to securing your edge.

If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 unlocks a highly targeted “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To capitalize on this offer, place a $10 wager on tonight’s 7:00 PM EDT matchup. If your chosen bet cashes, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard payout.

For analytical bettors in all other participating US states, the standard BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 activates a $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion acts as a protective buffer against early variance. You can comfortably push your edge up to $1,500 on the Pistons or Magic. If the market goes against you and your opening bet loses, BetMGM refunds your entire original stake in the form of bonus bets, keeping you live for future futures prices and daily slates.

Magic-Pistons, Raptors-Cavs Odds, Analysis Tonight

If you are looking to find inefficiencies in tonight’s postseason action, here is the current schedule along with the latest odds:

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons (7:00 PM EDT) Moneyline: Pistons -400 | Magic +310 Spread: Pistons -10.5 (-102) | Magic +10.5 (-118) Total: O/U 211.5

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers (7:30 PM EDT) Moneyline: Cavaliers -400 | Raptors +310 Spread: Cavaliers -8.5 (-115) | Raptors +8.5 (-105) Total: O/U 216.5



The playoff slate is anchored by a compelling tilt in Detroit, where the Pistons enter as heavy 10.5-point home favorites against the Orlando Magic. Detroit’s offense has been orchestrated brilliantly by Cade Cunningham, who is dominating the stat sheet with an exceptional 29.5 points and 7.5 assists per game. Orlando needs a massive performance from Paolo Banchero (21.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG) to keep pace. However, it does stand to reason that the real market movement here is tied to player availability: Orlando’s Franz Wagner is listed as questionable and Jonathan Isaac is doubtful.

In the late matchup, the Cleveland Cavaliers look to capitalize on a clean injury report as they host the Toronto Raptors. Cleveland is laying 8.5 points and will lean on Donovan Mitchell (24.2 PPG, 36.1% 3PT). The Raptors have to navigate the spread without point guard Immanuel Quickley (out with a hamstring injury). Despite the missing personnel, Toronto offers tremendous offensive upside. Scottie Barnes has been dominant with averages of 25.8 points and 7.2 assists, while RJ Barrett is adding 24.2 points on a highly efficient 55.2% shooting from the floor.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting your analytical framework in place and claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these simple steps to lock in your promotion ahead of the 7:00 PM EDT tip-off: