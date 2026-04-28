BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks + MLB Games

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The BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 will score a welcome offer that provides fantastic value for tonight’s NBA postseason slate, with two different offers depending on the state you are located in.







With the NBA Postseason rolling on tonight, new players can activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of the three games tonight. We put a lot of stock in finding the right angles during the playoffs. Users located in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can claim a special welcome offer by placing a $10 wager to get $150 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins. Meanwhile, bettors in all other legal US states can take advantage of a $1,500 first bet offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on tonight’s postseason action and receive your stake back in bonus bets if your first bet falls short.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Postseason Action Tonight

Whether you are backing the San Antonio Spurs at home or looking for the Portland Trail Blazers to hit as a longshot on the road, you can lock in exceptional value before tonight’s 9:30 PM ET tip-off. Depending on your location, you can claim one of two fantastic sign-up bonuses to use on this Western Conference clash.

Here is a quick overview of the available promotions:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On April 28th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Unlock a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

If you are diving into tonight’s matchups, new users have two unique ways to leverage the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. For sports fans located in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the sportsbook offers a lucrative “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To claim this bonus, simply register a new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 wager on either the Portland Trail Blazers or San Antonio Spurs. If your initial bet is a winner, you will be rewarded with $150 in bonus bets to use throughout the remainder of the playoffs—perhaps even to capitalize on some adjusted futures prices.

For bettors residing in all other eligible US states, the BetMGM bonus code activates a generous $1,500 First Bet offer. It does stand to reason that this promotion provides excellent flexibility for your first wager on tonight’s action. You can confidently place a bet of up to $1,500 on Portland or San Antonio; if your initial postseason wager loses, BetMGM will refund your exact stake in the form of bonus bets. This ensures you have a reliable safety net and a second chance to build your bankroll.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Tonight

Get ready for an exciting slate of postseason basketball. Here is the complete schedule and the latest consensus odds from BetMGM:

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics Moneyline: PHI +425 | BOS -588 Spread: PHI +11.5 (-110) | BOS -11.5 (-110) Total: O/U 213.5

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks Moneyline: ATL +225 | NYK -278 Spread: ATL +6.5 (-110) | NYK -6.5 (-110) Total: O/U 213.5

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs Moneyline: POR +475 | SAS -667 Spread: POR +12.5 (-110) | SAS -12.5 (-110) Total: O/U 214.5



The 76ers at Celtics matchup headlines tonight’s action. Boston enters with a formidable 14.0 Net Rating and a high-powered offense generating 114.0 points per game. They are spearheaded by Jaylen Brown (26.8 PPG) and Jayson Tatum, who is stuffing the stat sheet with 24.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game in this playoff series. Philadelphia will counter with Tyrese Maxey and hopes to get a massive boost from Joel Embiid. Listed as probable with an abdomen injury, Embiid tallied 26.0 points and 10.0 boards in his first game back from the injury. Monitoring situational context like Embiid’s health status is exactly how we find an edge against the spread.

In the Eastern Conference, the Hawks at Knicks features a tighter 6.5-point spread. New York leans heavily on the dynamic inside-out pairing of Jalen Brunson (25.5 PPG, 5.2 APG) and Karl-Anthony Towns (21.0 PPG, 10.8 RPG). Atlanta aims to pull the road upset as a lively longshot behind CJ McCollum’s reliable 24.5 PPG.

Out West, the Spurs are massive 12.5-point favorites over the Trail Blazers. Victor Wembanyama continues to put on a two-way clinic for San Antonio, averaging 22.3 points alongside a staggering 3.3 blocks and 1.3 steals. Portland is navigating the year without Damian Lillard, relying on young guard Scoot Henderson (17.5 PPG) for offensive production.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Before the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs tip off tonight at 9:30 PM ET, you can easily claim your preferred welcome offer. Getting started takes just a few minutes.

To claim the promotion, new users will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, date of birth, and phone number) to verify identity. During this registration process, you will be prompted to enter a promo code. Make sure to use the specific code assigned to your state:

Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter bonus code TOP150 to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion.

Enter bonus code to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Bettors in all other eligible states: Enter bonus code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 First Bet offer.

Once your account is successfully created and verified, you must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure methods, such as online banking, a credit or debit card, or PayPal.

As soon as your initial $10 qualifying deposit clears, your offer will be fully activated. From there, simply navigate to the NBA markets and place your first wager on the Trail Blazers, Spurs, or any other NBA postseason action tonight.