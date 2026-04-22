BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any MLB, NBA Playoffs Game

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Get excited for a fun night of NBA and NHL playoff action, along with MLB regular season games on all day, and unlock one of two fantastic welcome offers with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.







All new users who sign up will receive either a $150 bonus with a winning wager (in MI, NJ, PA or WV) while all other users will receive a $1,500 first bet offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP for NBA Action Tonight

Depending on your state, there are different ways to extract value from this welcome offer. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the localized BetMGM bonus codes available for this Eastern Conference clash:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 22nd, 2026

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Unlock Up to a $1,500 First Bet Offer or a $150 Promo

We put a lot of stock in finding the right risk profile before placing any wagers. Depending on your location, the BetMGM bonus offer allows you to tailor your entry into the market. For new users in most eligible US states, you can take advantage of the generous $1,500 First Bet Offer. With this promotion, you can comfortably wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet for this Eastern Conference matchup. If your qualifying first wager happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your account with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. It does stand to reason that having a safety net on a volatile playoff game is a massive advantage.

Meanwhile, new players physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are treated to a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Simply place a $10 wager on either the Detroit Pistons or the Orlando Magic, and if your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

Use BetMGM Bonus on NBA Playoffs Tonight

The Orlando Magic will square off against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit, MI tonight at 07:00 PM Eastern. Coming into Game 2 of this Eastern Conference First Round matchup, the Orlando Magic hold a 1-0 series lead after taking the opening contest. This creates a high-stakes environment with significant playoff implications, as the Detroit Pistons desperately need to defend their home court to avoid falling into a daunting 2-0 deficit against a surging Orlando Magic squad.

Magic vs Pistons Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Orlando Magic Detroit Pistons Spread +8.5 (-105) -8.5 (-115) Moneyline +310 -400 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

Odds as of April 22, 2026 from MGM.

Despite dropping the first game of the series 112-101, the odds list the Detroit Pistons as significant -8.5 home favorites.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Activating your exclusive welcome promotion in time for tonight’s Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you lock in your bonus before the 07:00 PM Eastern tip-off:

Create and Register an Account: Begin by navigating to the sportsbook platform to create a new account. You will need to register using standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal betting age and location requirements.

Begin by navigating to the sportsbook platform to create a new account. You will need to register using standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal betting age and location requirements. Enter Your Specific Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, apply the promo code that corresponds to your physical location. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should enter bonus code TOP150 . Eligible bettors in all other participating states must use bonus code TOP1500 .

During the sign-up process, apply the promo code that corresponds to your physical location. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should enter bonus code . Eligible bettors in all other participating states must use bonus code . Make a Secure Deposit: Once your registration is complete and verified, navigate to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure methods. This minimum deposit is absolutely necessary in order to activate the offer.

Once funded, your promotional offer is live. You are now ready to hunt for value, place your qualifying wager, and enjoy this pivotal 2025 NBA Postseason clash.