BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for All NBA, MLB Games Today (April 7)

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The NBA regular season is winding down, which means teams in the playoff race are looking to solidify their positioning. It can get exciting down the stretch, and all new users looking to get in on the action can do so using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.







Users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can grab a “Bet $10, Get $150” in bonus bets promotion (awarded if your first bet wins). For new users in all other participating U.S. states, the standard promotion is the $1,500 first-bet offer, meaning if your initial wager on the app loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, MLB Bonus

Before the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics tip off tonight, check out the details for the latest sign-up promotions. Depending on your location, you can claim one of two premium welcome bonuses that will help you build your bankroll right out of the gate.

Here is a quick breakdown of the available offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 7th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Unlock a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

As the Boston Celtics prepare to host the Charlotte Hornets, new users can leverage the latest BetMGM bonus code to claim one of two highly lucrative welcome offers. The specific promotion you get comes down to the state where you are registering your new account. If you’re setting up shop in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you are eligible for the “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” promo. Simply place a $10 wager on tonight’s matchup, and if your ticket cashes, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets to deploy on future futures prices or daily props.

For bettors in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion lets you fire on the Hornets or Celtics with some serious market insurance. If your first bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your original stake—up to a maximum of $1,500—in the form of bonus bets, ensuring you have a second chance to get right back into the NBA action.

Take Advantage of the BetMGM NBA Bonus Tonight

It goes without saying that analyzing the board is the first step to finding an edge. Here are the lines for two Eastern Conference showdowns tonight:

Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics: Moneyline: BOS -222 / CHA +180 | Spread: BOS -5.5 (-105) / CHA +5.5 (-115) | Total: O/U 220.5

Moneyline: BOS -222 / CHA +180 | Spread: BOS -5.5 (-105) / CHA +5.5 (-115) | Total: O/U 220.5 Miami Heat @ Toronto Raptors: Moneyline: TOR -120 / MIA +100 | Spread: TOR -1.5 (-110) / MIA +1.5 (-110) | Total: O/U 239.5

One of tonight’s matchups sees the Boston Celtics hosting the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics bring a formidable +7.0 net rating to the floor, maintaining an elite differential by scoring 114.6 points per game while stifling opponents to just 107.0 points. Jaylen Brown has been the primary engine for Boston, averaging an impressive 28.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

However, it does stand to reason that the value might be on the underdog here. They face a surging Hornets squad that perfectly matches Boston’s 4-1 record over their last five games. Charlotte’s potent offense (116.5 PPG) is propelled by Brandon Miller (20.2 PPG) and LaMelo Ball, who commands the floor with 19.8 points and 7.2 assists per night. If you’re looking for a live longshot or a team to cover the number, Charlotte’s offensive efficiency gives them a real shot against the spread.

In the second matchup, the Miami Heat travel north to face the Toronto Raptors in what the odds project to be a tight contest. Miami’s offense averages a blazing 120.8 points per game, spearheaded by Tyler Herro’s team-leading 21.4 points and Bam Adebayo, who controls the paint with a double-double average of 20.2 points and 10.0 rebounds. The Raptors will look to defend their home floor behind RJ Barrett (19.1 points) and the versatile Scottie Barnes, who stuffs the stat sheet with 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Both squads are looking to build momentum after going 2-3 in their previous five outings.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Steps to Sign Up

Getting your bankroll funded before the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets tip off at 8:00 PM ET is a straightforward process. To claim your welcome offer, follow these simple steps to set up your new account and beat the closing line: