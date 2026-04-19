Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Sixers-Celtics, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of the highly anticipated Eastern Conference playoff clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at TD Garden, new players can secure an exclusive welcome offer. By using the bet365 bonus code, eligible new users who place a $10 qualifying wager on this NBA matchup will receive $200 in bonus bets—regardless of whether the initial bet wins or loses. Just ensure your qualifying wager settles within 30 days of claiming the promotion.







bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA Playoffs

As the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers begin their 2026 postseason battle at TD Garden, new users can quickly lock in their welcome bonus before tip-off. Review the table below for a complete breakdown of the current sportsbook promotions available for this Eastern Conference matchup.

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to tip off against the Boston Celtics, eligible new users can activate the bet365 bonus code for a guaranteed promotional payout. Simply place a $10 qualifying wager on this postseason matchup to earn $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

To successfully claim this promotion, your first wager must carry minimum odds of -500 (meaning a -450 selection is valid, but a heavily favored -800 line is not). Furthermore, your initial bet must officially settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once your bonus funds are credited to your account balance, you will have exactly seven days to use them on future wagers before they expire.

Remember, bettors in Illinois unlock a tailored “Bet $10, Get $150” offer, while new sign-ups in Pennsylvania and New Jersey receive the standard $200 bonus alongside 50 extra spins for the bet365 online casino.

How to Use the bet365 NBA Bonus Code on Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, MA. Tip-off is scheduled for April 19, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT, with national television coverage provided by ABC. This matchup marks the opening game of their scheduled seven-game series in the First Round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Odds & Analysis

The betting markets heavily favor the home team heading into this First Round Eastern Conference clash, with the Boston Celtics laying a massive 12.5 points on the spread. This steep line is heavily influenced by the injury report. The Philadelphia 76ers will be without their superstar center Joel Embiid, who is officially ruled out for Game 1 due to an abdomen injury and has no definite timetable for a return. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics enter the matchup with a completely clean bill of health and zero reported injuries.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code for 76ers vs Celtics

Claiming your welcome bonus before the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics tip off is a straightforward process. New customers can follow the simple steps below to activate their promotion using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 ahead of this April 19 postseason matchup:

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app to begin the registration process. You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, date of birth, physical address, and email address. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up screen, make sure to enter the bonus code WTOP365 when prompted to ensure you are properly entered to receive the welcome bonus. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified and active, log in and claim the welcome offer directly via the bet365 app. Make a Minimum Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your sportsbook wallet by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s available secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Head over to the NBA betting markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game.

Once your initial $10 qualifying wager is submitted, your offer will be fully activated, securing your bonus bets for the remainder of the NBA postseason action.