Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for NBA Playoffs + NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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There’s nothing quite like the rush of the NBA playoffs, and as we gear up for an epic April 18 slate featuring the Atlanta Hawks visiting the New York Knicks, I’ve got exactly what we need to build our bankroll. If you’re tired of sweating out simple moneyline bets with little return, it’s time to sign up here with the bet365 bonus codeWTOP365.
The strategy here is simple: this welcome offer gives new users a guaranteed nice payday ahead of tonight’s tip-off. When you bet $10, you get $200 in bonus bets—win or lose—as long as your qualifying wagers settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.
Whether we are backing the Knicks at home or putting our money on another matchup tonight, this gives us a real chance to chase bigger payouts. (Just a heads up for our friends in Illinois: you’re getting a solid bet $10, get $150 bonus, while players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will also score 50 spins for bet365’s online casino).
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA Playoff Matchups This Weekend
I always recommend understanding the terms before placing a single wager, so here is the breakdown of the offer:
Bet365 Bonus Code
WTOP365
New User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois)
Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus
New User Offer (Illinois)
Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Date Last Verified
April 18, 2026
Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus
I’m placing my bets on this postseason clash, and I want you right there in the trenches with me. As the New York Knicks prepare to host the Atlanta Hawks inside a sold-out Madison Square Garden on April 18, new users can lock in this exclusive welcome offer. By placing a simple $10 wager on this game—or any other NBA matchup—you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your ticket cashes or busts. (Again, Illinois bettors get $150, and PA/NJ bettors grab those 50 casino spins).
Here’s the key to handicapping this promo: your qualifying wager must settle within 30 days, and the first bet has a minimum odds requirement of -500. What does that mean for us? It means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but betting heavy chalk at -800 won’t qualify.
Once those bonus bets hit your account, they stay active for 7 days. That gives us a whole week of NBA playoff action to chase higher payouts with house money.
NBA Odds for Saturday
Let’s look at the odds before placing our first bets on the NBA playoffs.
Matchup
Spread
Total (O/U)
Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks
NYK -5.5 (-111) / ATL +5.5 (-109)
217.5
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets
DEN -6.5 (-115) / MIN +6.5 (-105)
232.5
Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers
HOU -5.5 (-104) / LAL +5.5 (-116)
208.5
All of these games have parlay boosts, so find the ones you look and have a shot at increased winnings. Also, be sure to follow along with the live odds as the action unfolds.
How to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code
Ready to jump in? There’s nothing better than securing a guaranteed boost to start your night. If you are ready to get started, follow my exact steps to claim your welcome bonus:
Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. When prompted during the sign-up process, make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock in your eligibility.
Claim and Deposit: Download and log in to the bet365 app to claim the offer from your account menu. Next, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.
Place a Qualifying Bet: To officially activate the offer, place a qualifying wager of at least $10.
Once your initial $10 qualifying bet settles, your bonus bets will automatically be credited to your account balance, regardless of whether your first wager wins or loses.
Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.