Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for NBA Playoffs + NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA Playoff Matchups This Weekend

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 18, 2026

Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus

NBA Odds for Saturday

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks NYK -5.5 (-111) / ATL +5.5 (-109) 217.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets DEN -6.5 (-115) / MIN +6.5 (-105) 232.5 Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers HOU -5.5 (-104) / LAL +5.5 (-116) 208.5

How to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. When prompted during the sign-up process, make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock in your eligibility. Claim and Deposit: Download and log in to the bet365 app to claim the offer from your account menu. Next, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: To officially activate the offer, place a qualifying wager of at least $10.