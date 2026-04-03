Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $365 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA and NCAAB Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than staring down a loaded sports slate with a little house money in your back pocket. If you are ready to step up to the plate, new players register here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to elevate their action on the diamond ahead of the next MLB game.

You just need to bet $10, and you will get $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether your ticket wins or loses, provided your qualifying wagers settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Plus, for my fellow punters in PA and NJ, you will also score a bonus for the online casino.

Note: New users in Illinois have access to a bet $5, get $150 bonus.

Using the Best Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Games

Here are the quick details before starters like Cade Horton and Joey Cantillo throw the first pitch in the Cubs-Guardians showdown:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 3, 2026

Bet $10, Score $365 Bonus

Let me break down exactly how I use this to my advantage. When you sign up and place a simple $10 wager, you receive $365 in bonus bets—win, lose, or draw. This is the perfect safety net for testing the waters and learning the ropes. If you are looking to back the Colorado Rockies (2-4) behind Michael Lorenzen or trust Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-4), just remember your qualifying bet must have minimum odds of -500. So, locking in a -450 moneyline favorite is a solid play, but an extreme -800 favorite will not trigger the promo.

Keep your eye on the clock: your qualifying wager needs to settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once those bonus bets hit your account, you have seven days to use them before they expire from your bonus balance.

MLB Odds for Friday

I always scan the morning line to spot where the real value lies. Here is a look at the current bet365 odds for key MLB matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Chicago Cubs @ Cleveland Guardians CHC -119 / CLE -101 CHC -1.5 (+145) / CLE 1.5 (-175) 7.5 (O -110 / U -109) Philadelphia Phillies @ Colorado Rockies PHI -205 / COL +169 PHI -1.5 (-133) / COL 1.5 (+111) 10 (O -119 / U -102) Milwaukee Brewers @ Kansas City Royals MIL -110 / KC -108 MIL -1.5 (+142) / KC 1.5 (-170) 9 (O -117 / U -104) Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks ATL -115 / AZ -104 ATL -1.5 (+140) / AZ 1.5 (-168) 9 (O -114 / U -106)

Matchups to Watch

I am keeping a close eye on the Phillies at Rockies game. We are looking at a slate-high over/under of 10 runs, which is par for the course in the hitter-friendly altitude of Coors Field. Philadelphia is a heavy moneyline favorite (-205) with strikeout artist Aaron Nola (5.40 ERA, 12.60 K/9) on the bump. However, he will need to navigate a tricky Colorado lineup anchored by Ezequiel Tovar, who already has 1 home run and a .777 OPS.

Out west, the Braves at Diamondbacks is shaping up to be a phenomenal betting opportunity. The moneyline is razor-thin (ATL -115 / AZ -104). Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez boasts a flawless 0.00 ERA with 9.00 K/9, but he is up against a lethal Atlanta lineup featuring Matt Olson (1 HR, .938 OPS) and Drake Baldwin (8 RBIs, 1.018 OPS). Arizona counters with Corbin Carroll (8 RBIs, 1.024 OPS), making this a real coin flip with great payout potential.

Take Your Bonus Bets to the NBA and Final Four

Here is a pro tip straight from my playbook: you do not have to limit your action to the baseball diamond. Once you secure that $365 in bonus bets, you have total flexibility to chase a nice pay day across other sports.

If you see better value on the basketball court, you can absolutely fire those bonus bets on the evening’s NBA matchups or even key in on the madness of the Final Four. Sometimes the smartest strategy is diversifying your betting card, so feel free to mix in some hoops.

How to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Getting started is a breeze. I always tell new bettors to follow a clear system so they do not leave any money on the table. Here is exactly how to set up your account and lock in your welcome offer before the next first pitch:

Register an Account: Click here to create a new account and provide standard personal information—your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email. Enter the Bonus Code: This is the crucial step. Make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 during registration to guarantee you are officially entered into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Wager: Claim the offer via the bet365 app and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the MLB slate. Receive Your Bonus Bets: As soon as your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will drop $365 in bonus bets into your account, giving us a real chance to swing for the fences regardless of whether your first ticket is a winner or a loser.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.