Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus for Dodgers-Blue Jays, Any MLB Game (April 7)

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Sign up with the bet365 bonus code offer in time for a loaded Tuesday night in the MLB. No bonus code is needed, all you need to do is sign up using the links available anywhere on this page to get started.







Place a $10 wager on any MLB game today to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what to use for today’s games.

Please note that users located in Illinois will alternatively receive a special “bet $5, get $150” bonus offer. Additionally, new bettors registering from Pennsylvania will secure 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new users signing up from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips for their online casino action.

Score Your Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Action

Whether you are backing the Dodgers as road favorites or fading the Red Sox as they host the Brewers, maximizing your initial bankroll is crucial. Before Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Garrett Crochet take the mound on April 7, 2026, eligible fans can activate the latest bet365 bonus code for these MLB matchups.

Use this exclusive offer to grab some value in the non-conference action starting at 6:45 PM ET in Boston and 7:07 PM ET in Toronto. Here is the consensus overview of the current promotion:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 7th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150 for MLB Matchups

Savvy bettors know a good ROI when they see one. New bet365 users can unlock $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a first wager of at least $5, and the payout is yours regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. If you are looking to back Jacob Misiorowski and the Brewers or fade the Blue Jays, just ensure your initial wager meets the minimum odds requirement of -500. It stands to reason that a -450 selection is good to go, but you can’t bury your money in a heavy favorite at -800. Keep in mind that your qualifying bet must also be scheduled to settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Once the funds hit your balance, your bonus bets will expire in 7 days, giving you a full week to hunt for longshots or attack futures prices across the league. As a quick reminder for casino players looking for an extra edge: new users signing up from PA receive 50 bonus spins, while new bet365 users in NJ grab 10 Golden Chips for the online casino.

MLB Odds Today via bet365

Let’s look at the market prices. Here are the latest moneyline, runline, and total odds for a couple of today’s highlighted matchups available at bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays LAD -160 / TOR +135 LAD -1.5 (+110) / TOR +1.5 (-130) 7.5 (O -115 / U -105) Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox MIL +125 / BOS -150 MIL +1.5 (-170) / BOS -1.5 (+145) 7.0 (O +100 / U -120)

Today’s slate is headlined by a tremendous pitching duel in Toronto that sharp bettors are watching closely. The visiting Dodgers are currently favored on the moneyline at -160. Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for LA, boasting a 3.00 ERA and 55 total strikeouts. He will be up against Toronto’s Kevin Gausman, who has been incredibly dominant with a 0.75 ERA and 60 total strikeouts. When evaluating the totals, keep an eye on the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani (0.538 SLG, 0.388 OBP) and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who brings a solid 0.419 OBP into the contest. Finding value against a pitcher with Gausman’s metrics is tough, but LA’s offensive firepower justifies the price.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox sit as -150 home favorites against the Milwaukee Brewers. This non-conference clash features another excellent starting pitching matchup where we might see some market inefficiencies. Milwaukee sends Jacob Misiorowski to the rubber, armed with a stellar 2.455 ERA and 67 total strikeouts. The Red Sox counter with Garrett Crochet, who enters the game with a 3.273 ERA and 45 strikeouts of his own. Offensively, the Brewers will lean on Christian Yelich and his impressive 1.018 OPS (0.579 SLG), while Boston hopes Wilyer Abreu can continue his offensive tear, backed by an elite 1.190 OPS, 8 RBIs, and a 0.775 SLG.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Ready to wager on Garrett Crochet and the 2-8 Red Sox, or looking to back the 8-2 Dodgers as road favorites? Getting started is a breeze, and jumping on these consensus odds early is always a smart play. To activate this offer, new customers must first create and register a new account. During the sign-up process, you will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Most importantly, no bonus code is needed, simply sign up using the links available on this page.

Once your account is successfully registered, claim the offer via the bet365 app. After claiming the promo, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s available secure payment methods.

The final step to activate the offer is to place a qualifying bet of at least $5 on any eligible market. Whether you decide to grab the value on Jacob Misiorowski and the 8-2 Brewers, or lay your $5 wager on Kevin Gausman and the 4-6 Blue Jays, your $150 bonus will be secured as soon as that initial bet settles.