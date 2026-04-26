Bernd Wiesberger rallies to win China Open for first European title since returning from LIV Golf

SHANGHAI (AP) — Bernd Wiesberger of Austria played bogey-free Sunday and closed with a 4-under 67 to overcome Adrian Otaegui…

SHANGHAI (AP) — Bernd Wiesberger of Austria played bogey-free Sunday and closed with a 4-under 67 to overcome Adrian Otaegui of Spain and win the China Open, his first victory since returning two years ago from Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Wiesberger, who qualified for the 2021 Ryder Cup, avoided the mistakes that cost Otaegui. The Spaniard had a three-shot lead on the back nine only to drop shots on both par 3s at Shanghai Enhance Anting Golf Club.

Otaegui came to the par-5 18th needing birdie to force a playoff and hit his tee shot into a bush to the right. He wound up with a double bogey for a 71 to finish three shots behind.

Wiesberger finished on 19-under 265 for his ninth career European title, and first since winning in Denmark in 2021 that helped him make the Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits. He lost all three of his matches in a rare American victory.

Wiesberger was among the first players to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf in 2022 and played two seasons before his contract ended and he returned to the European tour.

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