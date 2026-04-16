Bayern aims to wrap up Bundesliga title while Union’s female coach makes history

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich can clinch the Bundesliga title this weekend, completing what would be a perfect week after…

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich can clinch the Bundesliga title this weekend, completing what would be a perfect week after reaching the Champions League semifinals at Real Madrid’s expense.

Union Berlin coach Marie-Louise Eta is set to make it a historic week as the first female coach in the division when she makes her debut in charge against visiting Wolfsburg.

It’s only a matter of time before free-scoring Bayern seals its 13th German league title in 14 years but board member for sport Max Eberl wants it wrapped up as soon as possible to concentrate on other objectives.

The Bavarian powerhouse leads second-placed Borussia Dortmund by 12 points with five Bundesliga rounds remaining and can secure the title on Sunday at home to Stuttgart if Dortmund drops more points at Hoffenheim the day before.

“It would certainly round off this week nicely,” Eberl said after Bayern’s Champions League quarterfinal win on Wednesday.

Bayern then faces Bayer Leverkusen away for their German Cup semifinal on April 22.

“If we can take that on with the championship title settled, that’s now the big goal for the next four days,” Eberl said.

Bayern smashed the Bundesliga goals record last weekend and is targeting a repeat of its 2013 treble of trophies.

Key matchups

Third-placed Stuttgart is fighting for Champions League qualification and will not make it easy for Bayern even if Dortmund does drop points the day before.

Dortmund lost to Leverkusen last weekend and will aim to bounce back at Hoffenheim, which was on course for Champions League qualification but has fallen away with just one win in seven games.

The relegation battle is heating up with St. Pauli hosting Cologne on Friday, and Werder Bremen entertaining Hamburger SV for the northern derby on Saturday.

Second-to last Wolfsburg travels to Union on Saturday, when Eta will make her debut as interim coach after Union fired Steffan Baumgart last weekend. Union has pushed back against sexist comments on social media.

Players to watch

Yan Diomande scored again for Leipzig last weekend and the 19-year-old Ivory Coast forward is driving the team’s push for Champions League qualification. Fourth-placed Leipzig visits Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Stuttgart’s Deniz Undav is playing for his World Cup place with Germany. Undav missed a penalty last weekend but he’ll have no better place to stand out than at Bayern on Sunday.

Bayern’s Jamal Musiala is getting back to his best as he continues his recovery from a broken leg at the Club World Cup last year. Musiala set up Luis Díaz with his heel for Bayern’s breakthrough against Madrid on Wednesday.

Who is out?

Bayern youngster Lennart Karl is out with a hamstring issue and the club announced on Wednesday that Tom Bischof is out with a left calf injury.

Off the field

A Dortmund fan at last week’s home loss to Leverkusen died after being taken to hospital, the Ruhr Nachrichten reported. A Frankfurt fan died in similar circumstances the weekend before.

Freiburg’s Daniel-Kofi Kyereh played for the club’s second team last weekend, his first competitive game in more than three years after his second cruciate ligament knee injury in February 2023. The 30-year-old Kyereh’s contract with Freiburg is up at the end of the season but there are reportedly talks over an extension. Kyereh made 18 appearances for Ghana, the last at the 2022 World Cup.

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