All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Tampa Bay
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|Baltimore
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Toronto
|14
|16
|.467
|5½
|Boston
|12
|19
|.387
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|16
|16
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|15
|16
|.484
|½
|Chicago
|14
|17
|.452
|1½
|Minnesota
|13
|18
|.419
|2½
|Kansas City
|12
|18
|.400
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Seattle
|16
|16
|.500
|1
|Texas
|15
|16
|.484
|1½
|Los Angeles
|12
|20
|.375
|5
|Houston
|11
|19
|.367
|5
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Miami
|15
|16
|.484
|7
|Washington
|14
|17
|.452
|8
|Philadelphia
|10
|19
|.345
|11
|New York
|10
|20
|.333
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Chicago
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|St. Louis
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Milwaukee
|15
|14
|.517
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|15
|.516
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|San Diego
|19
|11
|.633
|½
|Arizona
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|Colorado
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|San Francisco
|13
|16
|.448
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 5, Houston 3
Toronto 3, Boston 0
Atlanta 5, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 7, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 2
Kansas City 4, Athletics 1, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Seattle 5, Minnesota 3
Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 8, Boston 1
Atlanta 4, Detroit 3
Athletics 5, Kansas City 2
Houston at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Valdez 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-1), 12:15 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 1-2) at Baltimore (Bassitt 1-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Cameron 2-1) at Athletics (Springs 3-2), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Baltimore (Young 2-0), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Minnesota (Ober 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 7, Colorado 2
St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 7
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0
Atlanta 5, Detroit 2
Milwaukee 13, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 8, San Diego 3
Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4
Colorado 13, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 4, Detroit 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
Washington 14, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 6, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Valdez 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-1), 12:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Dobbins 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-1), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 2-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-2), 12:40 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Soroka 4-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
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