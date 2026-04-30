All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 20 11 .645 — Tampa Bay 18 12 .600…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 20 11 .645 — Tampa Bay 18 12 .600 1½ Baltimore 14 15 .483 5 Toronto 14 16 .467 5½ Boston 12 19 .387 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 16 16 .500 — Detroit 15 16 .484 ½ Chicago 14 17 .452 1½ Minnesota 13 18 .419 2½ Kansas City 12 18 .400 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 16 14 .533 — Seattle 16 16 .500 1 Texas 15 16 .484 1½ Los Angeles 12 20 .375 5 Houston 11 19 .367 5

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 22 9 .710 — Miami 15 16 .484 7 Washington 14 17 .452 8 Philadelphia 10 19 .345 11 New York 10 20 .333 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 19 11 .633 — Chicago 19 12 .613 ½ St. Louis 17 13 .567 2 Milwaukee 15 14 .517 3½ Pittsburgh 16 15 .516 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 11 .645 — San Diego 19 11 .633 ½ Arizona 16 13 .552 3 Colorado 14 17 .452 6 San Francisco 13 16 .448 6

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Houston 3

Toronto 3, Boston 0

Atlanta 5, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 7, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 2

Kansas City 4, Athletics 1, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Seattle 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 8, Boston 1

Atlanta 4, Detroit 3

Athletics 5, Kansas City 2

Houston at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Valdez 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-1), 12:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 1-2) at Baltimore (Bassitt 1-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Cameron 2-1) at Athletics (Springs 3-2), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Baltimore (Young 2-0), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Minnesota (Ober 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:45 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 7, Colorado 2

St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 7

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0

Atlanta 5, Detroit 2

Milwaukee 13, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 8, San Diego 3

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4

Colorado 13, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 4, Detroit 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

Washington 14, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 6, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Valdez 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-1), 12:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Dobbins 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-1), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 2-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-2), 12:40 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Soroka 4-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

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