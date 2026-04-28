All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Tampa Bay
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|Baltimore
|13
|15
|.464
|5½
|Toronto
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|Boston
|12
|17
|.414
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|15
|14
|.517
|—
|Cleveland
|15
|15
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|13
|16
|.448
|2
|Chicago
|12
|17
|.414
|3
|Kansas City
|11
|17
|.393
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Texas
|14
|15
|.483
|1½
|Seattle
|14
|16
|.467
|2
|Los Angeles
|12
|18
|.400
|4
|Houston
|11
|18
|.379
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Miami
|13
|16
|.448
|7
|Washington
|13
|16
|.448
|7
|New York
|9
|19
|.321
|10½
|Philadelphia
|9
|19
|.321
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|13
|.552
|2½
|St. Louis
|15
|13
|.536
|3
|Milwaukee
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|San Diego
|19
|9
|.679
|½
|Arizona
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|San Francisco
|13
|15
|.464
|6½
|Colorado
|13
|16
|.448
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Baltimore 3
Detroit 8, Cincinnati 3
Washington 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Seattle 3, St. Louis 2
Athletics 2, Texas 1
Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 9, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 2
Boston 5, Toronto 0
Minnesota 11, Seattle 4
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Angels 7
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 2
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Martinez 1-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Teng 1-1) at Baltimore (Baz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 0-0) at Toronto (Yesavage 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-1) at Atlanta (Pérez 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-0) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-1) at Texas (deGrom 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-1) at Athletics (Lopez 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 2
Detroit 8, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game
Washington 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 3, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 6, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 12, San Diego 7
Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 2
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, Miami 4
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (TBD) at Cincinnati (Burns 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Mahle 1-3) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Leahy 2-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Littell 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-1) at Atlanta (Pérez 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 2-0) at San Diego (Buehler 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Junk 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
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