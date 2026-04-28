All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 19 10 .655 — Tampa Bay 17 11 .607…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 19 10 .655 — Tampa Bay 17 11 .607 1½ Baltimore 13 15 .464 5½ Toronto 12 16 .429 6½ Boston 12 17 .414 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 15 14 .517 — Cleveland 15 15 .500 ½ Minnesota 13 16 .448 2 Chicago 12 17 .414 3 Kansas City 11 17 .393 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 15 13 .536 — Texas 14 15 .483 1½ Seattle 14 16 .467 2 Los Angeles 12 18 .400 4 Houston 11 18 .379 4½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 20 9 .690 — Miami 13 16 .448 7 Washington 13 16 .448 7 New York 9 19 .321 10½ Philadelphia 9 19 .321 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 18 10 .643 — Chicago 17 12 .586 1½ Pittsburgh 16 13 .552 2½ St. Louis 15 13 .536 3 Milwaukee 14 13 .519 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 9 .690 — San Diego 19 9 .679 ½ Arizona 15 12 .556 4 San Francisco 13 15 .464 6½ Colorado 13 16 .448 7

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Detroit 8, Cincinnati 3

Washington 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 3, St. Louis 2

Athletics 2, Texas 1

Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 9, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 2

Boston 5, Toronto 0

Minnesota 11, Seattle 4

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Angels 7

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 2

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Martinez 1-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Teng 1-1) at Baltimore (Baz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 0-0) at Toronto (Yesavage 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-1) at Atlanta (Pérez 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-0) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-1) at Texas (deGrom 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-1) at Athletics (Lopez 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 2

Detroit 8, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game

Washington 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 3, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 6, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 12, San Diego 7

Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, Miami 4

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (TBD) at Cincinnati (Burns 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Mahle 1-3) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Leahy 2-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Littell 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-1) at Atlanta (Pérez 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 2-0) at San Diego (Buehler 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Junk 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

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