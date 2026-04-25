All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Tampa Bay
|15
|11
|.577
|2½
|Baltimore
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Toronto
|11
|15
|.423
|6½
|Boston
|10
|17
|.370
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Detroit
|14
|14
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|12
|15
|.444
|2½
|Chicago
|11
|16
|.407
|3½
|Kansas City
|10
|17
|.370
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|14
|13
|.519
|—
|Texas
|14
|13
|.519
|—
|Seattle
|13
|15
|.464
|1½
|Los Angeles
|12
|16
|.429
|2½
|Houston
|10
|18
|.357
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Miami
|13
|14
|.481
|5½
|Washington
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|New York
|9
|17
|.346
|9
|Philadelphia
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|1
|Pittsburgh
|16
|11
|.593
|2
|St. Louis
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|Milwaukee
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Los Angeles
|18
|9
|.667
|½
|Arizona
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|San Francisco
|12
|15
|.444
|6½
|Colorado
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 8, Toronto 6
Baltimore 10, Boston 3
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 8
Chicago White Sox 5, Washington 4
Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 8, Texas 1
Seattle 3, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Houston 4
Saturday’s Games
Boston 17, Baltimore 1
Seattle 11, St. Louis 9
Toronto 5, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 1
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Texas 4, Athletics 3
Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Houston 3
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Early 1-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 0-3) at Toronto (Corbin 0-0), 1:37 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 1-2) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-3) at Tampa Bay (Scholtens 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Griffin 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Hudson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 2-1) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-2), 2:15 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 0-0) at Texas (Rocker 1-1), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Colorado 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 8
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Washington 4
Seattle 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Miami 9, San Francisco 4
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 11, St. Louis 9
San Francisco 6, Miami 2
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
San Diego 6, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 12, Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Atlanta (Sale 4-1), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Quintana 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-1), 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Montero 1-2) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-1) at Milwaukee (Harrison 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Griffin 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Hudson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 2-1) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-2), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 1-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 4-1), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (King 3-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-3), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.