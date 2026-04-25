All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 18 9 .667 — Tampa Bay 15 11 .577…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 9 .667 — Tampa Bay 15 11 .577 2½ Baltimore 13 14 .481 5 Toronto 11 15 .423 6½ Boston 10 17 .370 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 15 13 .536 — Detroit 14 14 .500 1 Minnesota 12 15 .444 2½ Chicago 11 16 .407 3½ Kansas City 10 17 .370 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 14 13 .519 — Texas 14 13 .519 — Seattle 13 15 .464 1½ Los Angeles 12 16 .429 2½ Houston 10 18 .357 4½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 19 9 .679 — Miami 13 14 .481 5½ Washington 12 16 .429 7 New York 9 17 .346 9 Philadelphia 9 18 .333 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 18 9 .667 — Chicago 17 10 .630 1 Pittsburgh 16 11 .593 2 St. Louis 14 12 .538 3½ Milwaukee 13 13 .500 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 18 8 .692 — Los Angeles 18 9 .667 ½ Arizona 14 12 .538 4 San Francisco 12 15 .444 6½ Colorado 11 16 .407 7½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 8, Toronto 6

Baltimore 10, Boston 3

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 8

Chicago White Sox 5, Washington 4

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 8, Texas 1

Seattle 3, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Houston 4

Saturday’s Games

Boston 17, Baltimore 1

Seattle 11, St. Louis 9

Toronto 5, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 1

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Texas 4, Athletics 3

Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Houston 3

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Early 1-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 0-3) at Toronto (Corbin 0-0), 1:37 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 1-2) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-3) at Tampa Bay (Scholtens 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Griffin 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Hudson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 2-1) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 0-0) at Texas (Rocker 1-1), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Colorado 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 8

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Washington 4

Seattle 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Miami 9, San Francisco 4

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 11, St. Louis 9

San Francisco 6, Miami 2

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

San Diego 6, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 12, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Atlanta (Sale 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Quintana 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-1), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Montero 1-2) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-1) at Milwaukee (Harrison 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Griffin 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Hudson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 2-1) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 1-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (King 3-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-3), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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