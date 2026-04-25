All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 17 9 .654 — Tampa Bay 14 11 .560…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 17 9 .654 — Tampa Bay 14 11 .560 2½ Baltimore 13 13 .500 4 Toronto 10 15 .400 6½ Boston 9 17 .346 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 15 12 .556 — Detroit 14 13 .519 1 Minnesota 12 14 .462 2½ Chicago 11 15 .423 3½ Kansas City 9 17 .346 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 14 12 .538 — Texas 13 13 .500 1 Los Angeles 12 15 .444 2½ Seattle 12 15 .444 2½ Houston 10 17 .370 4½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 19 8 .704 — Miami 13 13 .500 5½ Washington 11 16 .407 8 New York 9 17 .346 9½ Philadelphia 8 18 .308 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 17 9 .654 — Cincinnati 17 9 .654 — Pittsburgh 15 11 .577 2 St. Louis 14 11 .560 2½ Milwaukee 13 12 .520 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 17 8 .680 — Los Angeles 17 9 .654 ½ Arizona 14 11 .560 3 San Francisco 11 15 .423 6½ Colorado 11 16 .407 7

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 5, Milwaukee 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Minnesota 8

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 8, Toronto 6

Baltimore 10, Boston 3

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 8

Chicago White Sox 5, Washington 4

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 8, Texas 1

Seattle 3, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Houston 4

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Crochet 2-3) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-2), 12:05 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-1) at Texas (Gore 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 0-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 1-2) at Houston (Burrows 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Washington 2

Detroit 5, Milwaukee 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 7, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0

San Diego 10, Colorado 8

Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Minnesota 8

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

Friday’s Games

Colorado 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 8

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Washington 4

Seattle 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Miami 9, San Francisco 4

Saturday’s Games

Seattle (Woo 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 2-1) at San Francisco (Ray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Quintana 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Márquez 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

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