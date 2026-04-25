All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Tampa Bay
|14
|11
|.560
|2½
|Baltimore
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|Toronto
|10
|15
|.400
|6½
|Boston
|9
|17
|.346
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Detroit
|14
|13
|.519
|1
|Minnesota
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
|Chicago
|11
|15
|.423
|3½
|Kansas City
|9
|17
|.346
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Texas
|13
|13
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|12
|15
|.444
|2½
|Seattle
|12
|15
|.444
|2½
|Houston
|10
|17
|.370
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Miami
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Washington
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|New York
|9
|17
|.346
|9½
|Philadelphia
|8
|18
|.308
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Cincinnati
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Pittsburgh
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|St. Louis
|14
|11
|.560
|2½
|Milwaukee
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Los Angeles
|17
|9
|.654
|½
|Arizona
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|San Francisco
|11
|15
|.423
|6½
|Colorado
|11
|16
|.407
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 5, Milwaukee 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Minnesota 8
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 8, Toronto 6
Baltimore 10, Boston 3
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 8
Chicago White Sox 5, Washington 4
Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 8, Texas 1
Seattle 3, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Houston 4
Saturday’s Games
Boston (Crochet 2-3) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-2), 12:05 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-1) at Texas (Gore 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ureña 0-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 1-2) at Houston (Burrows 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Washington 2
Detroit 5, Milwaukee 4
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 7, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0
San Diego 10, Colorado 8
Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Minnesota 8
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1
Friday’s Games
Colorado 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 8
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Washington 4
Seattle 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Miami 9, San Francisco 4
Saturday’s Games
Seattle (Woo 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 2-1) at San Francisco (Ray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Quintana 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Márquez 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.