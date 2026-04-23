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Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 23, 2026, 1:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 15 9 .625
Tampa Bay 13 11 .542 2
Baltimore 12 13 .480
Toronto 10 14 .417 5
Boston 9 15 .375 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 14 12 .538
Detroit 13 12 .520 ½
Minnesota 12 12 .500 1
Chicago 9 15 .375 4
Kansas City 8 17 .320

West Division

W L Pct GB
Athletics 13 12 .520
Texas 12 12 .500 ½
Los Angeles 12 14 .462
Seattle 11 15 .423
Houston 10 16 .385

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 17 8 .680
Miami 12 13 .480 5
Washington 11 14 .440 6
New York 8 16 .333
Philadelphia 8 16 .333

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 16 9 .640
Chicago 15 9 .625 ½
Pittsburgh 14 10 .583
St. Louis 14 10 .583
Milwaukee 13 10 .565 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 8 .667
San Diego 16 8 .667
Arizona 14 10 .583 2
San Francisco 11 13 .458 5
Colorado 10 15 .400

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Houston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 0

Milwaukee 12, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 12, Tampa Bay 6

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 5, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Arizona 5

Athletics 5, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 1

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 3

Seattle 5, Athletics 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1

Detroit 5, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 8, Texas 4

Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 7

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Sproat 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-1) at Arizona (Soroka 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-1) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 12, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 12, Tampa Bay 6

Washington 11, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 5, Miami 3

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 4

Texas 5, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 1, Colorado 0

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago White Sox 11, Arizona 5

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 6

Detroit 5, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 8, Texas 4

Colorado 8, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 7

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Ritchie 0-0) at Washington (Cavalli 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 0-1) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-1) at Arizona (Soroka 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:15 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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