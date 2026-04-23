All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Tampa Bay
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Baltimore
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Toronto
|10
|14
|.417
|5
|Boston
|9
|15
|.375
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Detroit
|13
|12
|.520
|½
|Minnesota
|12
|12
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|9
|15
|.375
|4
|Kansas City
|8
|17
|.320
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Texas
|12
|12
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|12
|14
|.462
|1½
|Seattle
|11
|15
|.423
|2½
|Houston
|10
|16
|.385
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Miami
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|New York
|8
|16
|.333
|8½
|Philadelphia
|8
|16
|.333
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Chicago
|15
|9
|.625
|½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|St. Louis
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Milwaukee
|13
|10
|.565
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Arizona
|14
|10
|.583
|2
|San Francisco
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Colorado
|10
|15
|.400
|6½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 8, Houston 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 0
Milwaukee 12, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 12, Tampa Bay 6
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 5, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 5
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Arizona 5
Athletics 5, Seattle 2
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 1
Houston 2, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 6
L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 3
Seattle 5, Athletics 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1
Detroit 5, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2
Pittsburgh 8, Texas 4
Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 7
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Sproat 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-1) at Arizona (Soroka 4-0), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-1) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 12, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 12, Tampa Bay 6
Washington 11, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 5, Miami 3
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 4
Texas 5, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 1, Colorado 0
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago White Sox 11, Arizona 5
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 4, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 6
Detroit 5, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 8, Texas 4
Colorado 8, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 7
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Ritchie 0-0) at Washington (Cavalli 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 0-1) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-1) at Arizona (Soroka 4-0), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:15 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
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