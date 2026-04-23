All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 15 9 .625 — Tampa Bay 13 11 .542…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 15 9 .625 — Tampa Bay 13 11 .542 2 Baltimore 12 13 .480 3½ Toronto 10 14 .417 5 Boston 9 15 .375 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 14 12 .538 — Detroit 13 12 .520 ½ Minnesota 12 12 .500 1 Chicago 9 15 .375 4 Kansas City 8 17 .320 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 13 12 .520 — Texas 12 12 .500 ½ Los Angeles 12 14 .462 1½ Seattle 11 15 .423 2½ Houston 10 16 .385 3½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 17 8 .680 — Miami 12 13 .480 5 Washington 11 14 .440 6 New York 8 16 .333 8½ Philadelphia 8 16 .333 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 16 9 .640 — Chicago 15 9 .625 ½ Pittsburgh 14 10 .583 1½ St. Louis 14 10 .583 1½ Milwaukee 13 10 .565 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 16 8 .667 — San Diego 16 8 .667 — Arizona 14 10 .583 2 San Francisco 11 13 .458 5 Colorado 10 15 .400 6½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Houston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 0

Milwaukee 12, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 12, Tampa Bay 6

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 5, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Arizona 5

Athletics 5, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 1

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 3

Seattle 5, Athletics 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1

Detroit 5, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 8, Texas 4

Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 7

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Sproat 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-1) at Arizona (Soroka 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-1) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 12, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 12, Tampa Bay 6

Washington 11, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 5, Miami 3

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 4

Texas 5, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 1, Colorado 0

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago White Sox 11, Arizona 5

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 6

Detroit 5, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 8, Texas 4

Colorado 8, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 7

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Ritchie 0-0) at Washington (Cavalli 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 0-1) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-1) at Arizona (Soroka 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:15 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

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