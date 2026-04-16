All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|New York
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|Baltimore
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Toronto
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|Boston
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Cleveland
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Detroit
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Kansas City
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|Chicago
|6
|12
|.333
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Texas
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|9
|10
|.474
|1½
|Houston
|8
|11
|.421
|2½
|Seattle
|8
|11
|.421
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Miami
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Philadelphia
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Washington
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|New York
|7
|12
|.368
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Pittsburgh
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|St. Louis
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Milwaukee
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|San Diego
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Arizona
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Colorado
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|San Francisco
|6
|12
|.333
|8
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Arizona 4, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 6, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 5
St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Toronto 9, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings
Houston 7, Colorado 6
San Diego 4, Seattle 1
Athletics 2, Texas 1
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 8, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, Cleveland 3
Boston 9, Minnesota 5
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 4
Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 3, Colorado 1
Athletics 6, Texas 5
San Diego 7, Seattle 6
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Bubic 2-1) at Detroit (Montero 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Corbin 0-0) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Matz 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Leasure 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 1-1) at Athletics (Lopez 1-1), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Baz 0-1) at Cleveland (Messick 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Mejia 0-2) at Houston (Weiss 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at San Diego (Buehler 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1
Arizona 4, Baltimore 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 4
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 6, Miami 5
St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Toronto 9, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings
Houston 7, Colorado 6
San Diego 4, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 8, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, Cleveland 3
Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0
Cincinnati 8, San Francisco 3
Chicago Cubs 11, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Colorado 1
San Diego 7, Seattle 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Griffin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-1), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 2-1) at Cincinnati (Burns 1-1), 12:40 p.m.
Toronto (Corbin 0-0) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Colorado (Mejia 0-2) at Houston (Weiss 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at San Diego (Buehler 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
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