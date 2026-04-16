All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 10 7 .588 — New York 10 8 .556…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 10 7 .588 — New York 10 8 .556 ½ Baltimore 9 9 .500 1½ Toronto 7 10 .412 3 Boston 7 11 .389 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 11 8 .579 — Cleveland 10 9 .526 1 Detroit 9 9 .500 1½ Kansas City 7 11 .389 3½ Chicago 6 12 .333 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 10 8 .556 — Texas 9 9 .500 1 Los Angeles 9 10 .474 1½ Houston 8 11 .421 2½ Seattle 8 11 .421 2½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 12 7 .632 — Miami 9 10 .474 3 Philadelphia 8 10 .444 3½ Washington 8 10 .444 3½ New York 7 12 .368 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 11 7 .611 — Pittsburgh 11 7 .611 — St. Louis 10 8 .556 1 Milwaukee 9 8 .529 1½ Chicago 9 9 .500 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 4 .778 — San Diego 12 6 .667 2 Arizona 11 8 .579 3½ Colorado 6 12 .333 8 San Francisco 6 12 .333 8

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Arizona 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 6, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 5

St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Houston 7, Colorado 6

San Diego 4, Seattle 1

Athletics 2, Texas 1

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 8, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Cleveland 3

Boston 9, Minnesota 5

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 4

Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 3, Colorado 1

Athletics 6, Texas 5

San Diego 7, Seattle 6

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 2-1) at Detroit (Montero 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 0-0) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Matz 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Leasure 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 1-1) at Athletics (Lopez 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Baz 0-1) at Cleveland (Messick 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Mejia 0-2) at Houston (Weiss 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at San Diego (Buehler 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1

Arizona 4, Baltimore 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 4

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Houston 7, Colorado 6

San Diego 4, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 8, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Cleveland 3

Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0

Cincinnati 8, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs 11, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Colorado 1

San Diego 7, Seattle 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Griffin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-1), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 2-1) at Cincinnati (Burns 1-1), 12:40 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 0-0) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Mejia 0-2) at Houston (Weiss 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at San Diego (Buehler 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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