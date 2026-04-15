All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 9 7 .563 — Baltimore 9 8 .529 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 9 7 .563 — Baltimore 9 8 .529 ½ New York 9 8 .529 ½ Toronto 7 9 .438 2 Boston 6 11 .353 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 11 7 .611 — Cleveland 10 8 .556 1 Detroit 8 9 .471 2½ Kansas City 7 10 .412 3½ Chicago 6 11 .353 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 9 8 .529 — Texas 9 8 .529 — Los Angeles 9 9 .500 ½ Seattle 8 10 .444 1½ Houston 7 11 .389 2½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 11 7 .611 — Miami 9 9 .500 2 Philadelphia 8 9 .471 2½ Washington 8 9 .471 2½ New York 7 11 .389 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 10 7 .588 — Pittsburgh 10 7 .588 — St. Louis 9 8 .529 1 Milwaukee 8 8 .500 1½ Chicago 8 9 .471 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 13 4 .765 — San Diego 11 6 .647 2 Arizona 10 8 .556 3½ Colorado 6 11 .353 7 San Francisco 6 11 .353 7

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Houston 2

Baltimore 9, Arizona 7

Minnesota 13, Boston 6

N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 10

Cleveland 9, St. Louis 3

Texas 8, Athletics 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Arizona 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 6, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 5

St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Houston 7, Colorado 6

San Diego 4, Seattle 1

Athletics 2, Texas 1

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Rodriguez 1-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 0-2) at St. Louis (May 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Boston (Early 0-0) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 1-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Scholtens 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Cease 0-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Quintana 0-0) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 2-1) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 0-1) at Athletics (Ginn 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 9, Arizona 7

Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 7

Pittsburgh 16, Washington 5

Miami 10, Atlanta 4

Cleveland 9, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1

Arizona 4, Baltimore 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 4

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Houston 7, Colorado 6

San Diego 4, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Rodriguez 1-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 0-2) at St. Louis (May 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Mahle 0-2) at Cincinnati (Lowder 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Montgomery 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Paddack 0-2) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Cease 0-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Quintana 0-0) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 2-1) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

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