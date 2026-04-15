All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Baltimore
|9
|8
|.529
|½
|New York
|9
|8
|.529
|½
|Toronto
|7
|9
|.438
|2
|Boston
|6
|11
|.353
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Cleveland
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Detroit
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Chicago
|6
|11
|.353
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Texas
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Los Angeles
|9
|9
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|8
|10
|.444
|1½
|Houston
|7
|11
|.389
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Miami
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Washington
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|New York
|7
|11
|.389
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Pittsburgh
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|St. Louis
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Milwaukee
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|8
|9
|.471
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|San Diego
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|Arizona
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Colorado
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|San Francisco
|6
|11
|.353
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Seattle 6, Houston 2
Baltimore 9, Arizona 7
Minnesota 13, Boston 6
N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 10
Cleveland 9, St. Louis 3
Texas 8, Athletics 1
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Arizona 4, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 6, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 5
St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Toronto 9, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings
Houston 7, Colorado 6
San Diego 4, Seattle 1
Athletics 2, Texas 1
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Rodriguez 1-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 0-2) at St. Louis (May 1-2), 1:15 p.m.
Boston (Early 0-0) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-2), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 1-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Scholtens 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Cease 0-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Quintana 0-0) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 2-1) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 0-1) at Athletics (Ginn 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 9, Arizona 7
Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 7
Pittsburgh 16, Washington 5
Miami 10, Atlanta 4
Cleveland 9, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1
Arizona 4, Baltimore 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 4
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 6, Miami 5
St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Toronto 9, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings
Houston 7, Colorado 6
San Diego 4, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Rodriguez 1-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 0-2) at St. Louis (May 1-2), 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Mahle 0-2) at Cincinnati (Lowder 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Montgomery 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Paddack 0-2) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Cease 0-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Quintana 0-0) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 2-1) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
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