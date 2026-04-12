All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 8 6 .571 — Baltimore 7 7 .500 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 8 6 .571 — Baltimore 7 7 .500 1 Tampa Bay 7 7 .500 1 Toronto 6 8 .429 2 Boston 5 9 .357 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 9 6 .600 — Minnesota 8 7 .533 1 Kansas City 7 8 .467 2 Detroit 6 9 .400 3 Chicago 5 10 .333 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 7 7 .500 — Texas 7 7 .500 — Los Angeles 7 8 .467 ½ Houston 6 9 .400 1½ Seattle 6 9 .400 1½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 9 6 .600 — Miami 8 7 .533 1 Philadelphia 7 7 .500 1½ New York 7 8 .467 2 Washington 6 8 .429 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 9 5 .643 — Cincinnati 9 6 .600 ½ Milwaukee 8 6 .571 1 St. Louis 8 6 .571 1 Chicago 6 8 .429 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 11 3 .786 — San Diego 9 6 .600 2½ Arizona 8 7 .533 3½ Colorado 6 9 .400 5½ San Francisco 6 9 .400 5½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 2, Miami 0

L.A. Angels 10, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Athletics 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Atlanta 11, Cleveland 5

Toronto 10, Minnesota 4

San Francisco 6, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 3, Boston 2

Seattle 9, Houston 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 7

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 6, Miami 1

Minnesota 7, Toronto 4

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Atlanta 0

Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2

Boston 7, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas 3

Seattle 8, Houston 7

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Houser 0-1) at Baltimore (Povich 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 2-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-1), 1:37 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Taylor 0-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 0-1) at Atlanta (Sale 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Detroit 2, Miami 0

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4

L.A. Angels 10, Cincinnati 2

Athletics 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 11, Cleveland 5

San Francisco 6, Baltimore 3

Washington 7, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 3, Boston 2

San Diego 5, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 7

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3

Detroit 6, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Washington 3, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 6, Atlanta 0

Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2

Boston 7, St. Louis 1

San Diego 9, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas 3

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 0-1) at Baltimore (Povich 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Littell 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-1) at San Diego (Pivetta 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 0-1) at Atlanta (Sale 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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