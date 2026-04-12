All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Baltimore
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|Boston
|5
|9
|.357
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Kansas City
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Detroit
|6
|9
|.400
|3
|Chicago
|5
|10
|.333
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Texas
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Los Angeles
|7
|8
|.467
|½
|Houston
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|Seattle
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Miami
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|New York
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Washington
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Milwaukee
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|St. Louis
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|San Diego
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Arizona
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Colorado
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|San Francisco
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 2, Miami 0
L.A. Angels 10, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Athletics 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Atlanta 11, Cleveland 5
Toronto 10, Minnesota 4
San Francisco 6, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 3, Boston 2
Seattle 9, Houston 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 7
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 6, Miami 1
Minnesota 7, Toronto 4
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 6, Atlanta 0
Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2
Boston 7, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas 3
Seattle 8, Houston 7
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco (Houser 0-1) at Baltimore (Povich 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 2-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-1), 1:37 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-0), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Taylor 0-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 0-1) at Atlanta (Sale 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Detroit 2, Miami 0
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4
L.A. Angels 10, Cincinnati 2
Athletics 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 11, Cleveland 5
San Francisco 6, Baltimore 3
Washington 7, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 3, Boston 2
San Diego 5, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 7
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3
Detroit 6, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Washington 3, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 6, Atlanta 0
Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2
Boston 7, St. Louis 1
San Diego 9, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas 3
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 0-1) at Baltimore (Povich 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-0), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Littell 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-1) at San Diego (Pivetta 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 0-1) at Atlanta (Sale 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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