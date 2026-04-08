All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 8 3 .727 — Baltimore 6 6 .500 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 8 3 .727 — Baltimore 6 6 .500 2½ Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 3½ Toronto 5 7 .417 3½ Boston 4 8 .333 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 8 5 .615 — Minnesota 6 6 .500 1½ Kansas City 5 7 .417 2½ Chicago 4 8 .333 3½ Detroit 4 8 .333 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 7 5 .583 — Houston 6 7 .462 1½ Los Angeles 6 7 .462 1½ Athletics 4 7 .364 2½ Seattle 4 9 .308 3½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 8 5 .615 — Miami 7 5 .583 ½ New York 7 5 .583 ½ Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1½ Washington 4 8 .333 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 8 4 .667 — Milwaukee 8 4 .667 — Pittsburgh 7 5 .583 1 St. Louis 7 5 .583 1 Chicago 6 6 .500 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 9 3 .750 — Arizona 6 6 .500 3 Colorado 6 6 .500 3 San Diego 6 6 .500 3 San Francisco 5 8 .385 4½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Athletics 3

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Colorado 5, Houston 1

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 0

Texas 3, Seattle 0

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 9, Houston 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Tampa Bay 2

Athletics 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 8, Detroit 6

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics (Springs 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Minnesota (Abel 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Athletics at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1

Boston 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cincinnati 6, Miami 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 1

St. Louis 7, Washington 6, 10 innings

Colorado 5, Houston 1

San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 9, Houston 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 7, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lowder 1-0) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 6:45 p.m.

Athletics at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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