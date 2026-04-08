All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Baltimore
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Toronto
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Boston
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Kansas City
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Chicago
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Detroit
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Los Angeles
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Athletics
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Seattle
|4
|9
|.308
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Miami
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Milwaukee
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Pittsburgh
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|St. Louis
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Arizona
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Colorado
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|San Diego
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|San Francisco
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 3, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Athletics 3
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
Colorado 5, Houston 1
Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 2
Boston 5, Milwaukee 0
Texas 3, Seattle 0
Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Colorado 9, Houston 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Tampa Bay 2
Athletics 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 8, Detroit 6
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Athletics (Springs 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Minnesota (Abel 0-2), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kay 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1
Boston 3, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Tampa Bay 2
Cincinnati 6, Miami 3, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 1
St. Louis 7, Washington 6, 10 innings
Colorado 5, Houston 1
San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 2
Boston 5, Milwaukee 0
Toronto 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Colorado 9, Houston 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 6, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Tampa Bay 2
Miami 7, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lowder 1-0) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 6:45 p.m.
Athletics at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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