All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Toronto
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Boston
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Chicago
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Texas
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Athletics
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Atlanta
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|St. Louis
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|.500
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Colorado
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|San Diego
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Athletics 1
Baltimore 8, Texas 3
Miami 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Colorado 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 6, Boston 4
Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Angels 2
Arizona 1, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3
Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Kansas City 13, Minnesota 9
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (McGreevy 0-0) at Detroit (Valdez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (King 0-0) at Boston (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Cease 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Taylor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 0-0) at Texas (Gore 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 1-0) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0), 4:12 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0) at Kansas City (Avila 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-0) at Athletics (Springs 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Athletics 1
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3
Miami 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Colorado 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 11 innings
Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Angels 2
Arizona 1, Detroit 0
San Diego 7, San Francisco 1
Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 17, Arizona 2
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0) at Washington (Mikolas 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 0-0) at Detroit (Valdez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (King 0-0) at Boston (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 0-0) at Texas (Gore 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 1-0) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Colorado (Lorenzen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0), 4:12 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0) at Kansas City (Avila 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 0-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
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