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Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 3, 2026, 12:59 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 5 1 .833
Toronto 4 2 .667 1
Baltimore 3 3 .500 2
Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 3
Boston 1 5 .167 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 4 3 .571
Kansas City 3 3 .500 ½
Detroit 2 4 .333
Minnesota 2 4 .333
Chicago 1 5 .167

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 5 2 .714
Texas 4 2 .667 ½
Los Angeles 3 4 .429 2
Seattle 3 4 .429 2
Athletics 1 5 .167

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 5 1 .833
Atlanta 5 2 .714 ½
Philadelphia 3 3 .500 2
Washington 3 3 .500 2
New York 3 4 .429

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 1 .833
St. Louis 4 2 .667 1
Chicago 3 3 .500 2
Cincinnati 3 3 .500 2
Pittsburgh 3 3 .500 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 2 .667
Arizona 3 4 .429
San Francisco 3 4 .429
Colorado 2 4 .333 2
San Diego 2 4 .333 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Athletics 1

Baltimore 8, Texas 3

Miami 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Colorado 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 6, Boston 4

Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Angels 2

Arizona 1, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3

Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Kansas City 13, Minnesota 9

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (McGreevy 0-0) at Detroit (Valdez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (King 0-0) at Boston (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Cease 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Taylor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 0-0) at Texas (Gore 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 1-0) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0), 4:12 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0) at Kansas City (Avila 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Athletics (Springs 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Athletics 1

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3

Miami 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Colorado 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 11 innings

Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Angels 2

Arizona 1, Detroit 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 1

Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 17, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0) at Washington (Mikolas 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 0-0) at Detroit (Valdez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (King 0-0) at Boston (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 0-0) at Texas (Gore 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 1-0) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Colorado (Lorenzen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0), 4:12 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0) at Kansas City (Avila 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 0-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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