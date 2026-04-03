All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 5 1 .833 — Toronto 4 2 .667 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 5 1 .833 — Toronto 4 2 .667 1 Baltimore 3 3 .500 2 Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 3 Boston 1 5 .167 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 4 3 .571 — Kansas City 3 3 .500 ½ Detroit 2 4 .333 1½ Minnesota 2 4 .333 1½ Chicago 1 5 .167 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 5 2 .714 — Texas 4 2 .667 ½ Los Angeles 3 4 .429 2 Seattle 3 4 .429 2 Athletics 1 5 .167 3½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Miami 5 1 .833 — Atlanta 5 2 .714 ½ Philadelphia 3 3 .500 2 Washington 3 3 .500 2 New York 3 4 .429 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 5 1 .833 — St. Louis 4 2 .667 1 Chicago 3 3 .500 2 Cincinnati 3 3 .500 2 Pittsburgh 3 3 .500 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 4 2 .667 — Arizona 3 4 .429 1½ San Francisco 3 4 .429 1½ Colorado 2 4 .333 2 San Diego 2 4 .333 2

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Athletics 1

Baltimore 8, Texas 3

Miami 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Colorado 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 6, Boston 4

Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Angels 2

Arizona 1, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3

Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Kansas City 13, Minnesota 9

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (McGreevy 0-0) at Detroit (Valdez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (King 0-0) at Boston (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Cease 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Taylor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 0-0) at Texas (Gore 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 1-0) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0), 4:12 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0) at Kansas City (Avila 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Athletics (Springs 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Athletics 1

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3

Miami 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Colorado 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 11 innings

Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Angels 2

Arizona 1, Detroit 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 1

Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 17, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0) at Washington (Mikolas 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 0-0) at Detroit (Valdez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (King 0-0) at Boston (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 0-0) at Texas (Gore 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 1-0) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Colorado (Lorenzen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0), 4:12 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0) at Kansas City (Avila 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 0-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

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