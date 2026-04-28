Banchero and the Magic look to clinch series against Detroit

Orlando Magic (45-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Wednesday, 7…

Orlando Magic (45-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pistons -9.5; over/under is 210.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Magic lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic look to clinch the series over the Detroit Pistons in game five of the Eastern Conference first round. The Magic defeated the Pistons 94-88 in the last meeting on Tuesday. Desmond Bane led the Magic with 22 points, and Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 25.

The Pistons are 39-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is seventh in the league with 45.6 rebounds led by Jalen Duren averaging 10.5.

The Magic are 26-26 against conference opponents. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 115.1 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Pistons average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Magic allow (12.1). The Magic average 6.1 more points per game (115.7) than the Pistons give up to opponents (109.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bane is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 111.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 8.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Magic: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: None listed.

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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