Ball, Hornets take on the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (58-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (43-37, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina;…

Detroit Pistons (58-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (43-37, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

The Hornets are 25-25 in conference play. Charlotte is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by Ball averaging 7.1.

The Pistons are 37-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 10-6 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Hornets allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pistons won 110-104 in the last meeting on Feb. 10. Cunningham led the Pistons with 33 points, and Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is averaging 20 points and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Miller is averaging 18.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Ausar Thompson is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Pistons. Jalen Duren is averaging 19.4 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 119.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 32.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Coby White: day to day (groin), PJ Hall: day to day (ankle).

Pistons: Kevin Huerter: out (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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